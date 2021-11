You may not know Xavier Cadeau, but the talented and versatile voice performer has voiced some of the world’s most popular video game and cartoon characters. Cadeau holds the distinction of being the first African American to voice the iconic Dead End character, which has appeared in the “Transformers” series for more than 30 years. His distinguished career includes doing voices for ‘Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto V as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO