Mankato, MN

Mankato Father Could Face New Charges in Baby Girl’s Death

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors in Mankato are awaiting autopsy results before deciding whether to file more serious charges against a father who allegedly...

KDHL AM 920

St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty in Triple Murder Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children last January. According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, 14-year-old La’Porsha Wallace and 11-year-old Ja’Corbie Wallace. Jones is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 23 in Ramsey County...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minneapolis Police – Man Chasing Hit-and-Run Suspect Murdered

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A traffic crash in Minneapolis yesterday led to a shooting that claimed the life of a man who was chasing a hit-and-run driver. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says the crash occurred shortly before 10 AM at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue. It states the driver of a car that collided with an SUV at the intersection was chased by a bystander after he got out of the car and began running away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Police Investigating Racist Video Targeting Minnesota Student

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Police say they have been investigating a racist video targeting a Black freshman at a suburban Twin Cities high school. The announcement came after hundreds of students and community members showed up to Prior Lake High School to support the 14-year-old girl. School leaders had cancelled classes early, citing safety concerns with the protest.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Murder Charge Against Rochester Man Has Been Upgraded

Alma, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - Wisconsin prosecutors have upgraded the murder charge faced by a Rochester man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend 5 years ago. The criminal complaint against 50-year-old Randall Merrick has been amended to include a first-degree intentional murder charge that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He was previously charged with first-degree reckless murder in connection with th death of Beth Johnson and is scheduled to stand trial next month.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Hit and Run Semi Driver Sought in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a semi-truck that hit and severely injured a pedestrian in central Minnesota. 42-year-old Heather Pihlaja of Frazee was transported to a Duluth hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by the vehicle along a highway in rural Becker County about 10 miles east of Detroit Lakes. The truck continued traveling west toward Detroit Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

(WATCH) Icy Conditions Result in Pile Up on Twin Cities Overpass

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary reports indicate almost a dozen vehicles were involved in a "pileup" on an overpass along I-35 in the Twin Cities this morning. The initial reports also state to pedestrians were injured and one of them was a firefighter that had been involved in the emergency response to a rollover crash on an ice-covered section of Cedar Avenue leading up to the overpass. There has been no information released concerning the medical conditions of the pedestrians or any of the other people involved in the multi-vehicle crash.
EAGAN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Service Club’s Casino Trailer Stolen

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A local service club has reported the theft of a trailer full of casino equipment. Rochester police say the trailer is owned by the Sertoma 700 Club, which uses the gambling gear to stage casino night events for local businesses and charitable organizations. It was being stored in a parking lot in the 1400 block of 7th Street Northwest and was stolen sometime between October 25th and November 3rd.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

High Speed Chase in SW Minnesota Ends in Head-on Crash

Sleepy Eye, MN (KROC-AM News) - A high-speed chase yesterday in southwestern Minnesota ended when a pickup driven by a suspect in an assault crashed head-on into a semi-truck. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began near Sleepy Eye after deputies located a 34-year-old man accused of striking an elderly man with a hammer and he sped away at speeds of around 100 mph. A news release says the pursuit ended when the pickup smashed into the front of a semi-truck that had pulled over on the shoulder of a highway about 7 miles south of New Ulm.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Six Faribault Police Officers Introduced at Council Meeting

Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen introduced the six newest members of his department at Tuesday's City Council meeting in City Hall. Mayor Kevin Voracek and Chief Bohlen remarked it was the largest crowd of visitors in the Council Chambers since before the COVID pandemic. Chief Bohlen introduced each of the...
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

See Why This Minnesota Fire Crew Made History Last Weekend

It's not often you get to be a part of history, but that's exactly what happened to this fire crew when they clocked in for their shift last weekend. The city of Eagan, in the southeast Twin Cities metro, isn't too far away from Rochester. (It's 71 miles north on Highway-52, btw.) It's the home of the Vikings TCO Performance Center, and has a population of just over 66,000. (About half the size of Rochester's population.) But Eagan's Fire Department just made history last Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Unspecified Threat Prompts Evacuation of Rochester High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Students and staff were briefly evacuated from one of Rochester's three public high schools this afternoon. Information provided by the Rochester School District via Twitter indicated the evacuation of Mayo High School was ordered out of an abundance of caution after the school received an unspecified threat. According to the School District, Rochester police indicated similar threatening calls were being made to secondary schools and universities across Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

