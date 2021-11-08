CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Sabaton Release Live ‘Great War’ Video, Announce Double DVD + Blu-Ray Set

By Chad Childers
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the strongest points of Sabaton is their live show, and fans will soon get a double dose of standout performances all in the new, limited-edition double-DVD/Blu-Ray celebrating The Great Show and The 20th Anniversary Show. Both concerts will filmed during the band's 2019-2020 touring with special guest...

