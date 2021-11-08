CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

There's already a meme coin named after Elon Musk's new Twitter handle - and it jumped 825% in its 1st day of trading

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9pjp_0cqNDY5P00
The price of "Lorde Edge" coin soared in Monday's launch. Odd Andersen/Getty Images

Elon Musk has had an eventful few days on Twitter, even inspiring a new memecoin that quickly jumped in price on its launch day.

Over the weekend, the billionaire switched the name on his Twitter account to "Lorde Edge," sparking a flurry of speculation about the reason behind the change, which the Tesla CEO didn't provide.

Nonetheless, the so-called Lorde Edge coin began trading Monday and pulled in trading volume valued at nearly $27 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The price hit a high of $0.00002954, representing an 825% surge from the opening price of $0.000003192. The token already appeared on more than 1,500 watchlists on CoinMarketCap. Lorde Edge coin's price later declined to a low of $0.0.000002724 but has since moved up by 178%.

"We are LIVE and BOOMING! @elonmusk Lorde Edge is with us!," claimed EDGELON, the community behind the ether-based coin, on a Twitter post Sunday.

There was no indication from Musk himself that he was taking part in the coin. He has previously said he's invested in bitcoin, dogecoin and ether.

Billy Markus, the creator of dogecoin, on Twitter said on Sunday that Musk's new user name is an anagram for "elder doge." Then minutes later, Markus, who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto wrote: "This doesn't mean it was intentional, but it is in fact an anagram."

Musk - specifically his pet - was the inspiration behind a cryptocurrency called Floki Inu coin. It was named after Musk's Shiba Inu dog, Floki, and the coin was at the center of a recent advertising campaign throughout the UK transportation system, according to a Financial Times report.

Regulators worldwide have urged investors to be cautious about investing in memecoins and other digital assets. In one case, a cryptocurrency inspired by Netflix's hit show "Squid Game" soared by 75,000% as buyers jumped in. But links to its website and social media were dead last week, suggesting it was a scam.

Musk's Twitter name change was part of a busy weekend for him on the social media site. On Saturday, he asked his 63 million Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. More than half the 3.5 million votes in the poll were in favor of a sale.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a Monday note said it was already well known that Musk planned to sell some of his stock before the end of the year as he faces a "big tax bill" from his 23 million stock options awarded in 2012 that have vested and expire in August 2022.

But Musk selling 10% of his stake in Tesla shouldn't cause concern over the stock, said Wedbush.

Comments / 4

Related
Markets Insider

'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary defends Elon Musk's nearly $300 billion fortune — and predicts many workers won't return to offices

Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk's almost $300 billion fortune this week. The "Shark Tank" investor predicted a permanent shift from offices to remote working. O'Leary said that demand for employees with digital skills has surged thanks to the pandemic. "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Elon Musk
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Edgelon#Dogecoin#Financial Times
cryptoglobe.com

Bedrock Capital Co-Founder Likens Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to Tesla Competitor Rivian

On Friday (November 12), Geoff Lewis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of early stage venture capital firm Bedrock Capital, explained how highly popular dog meme coin Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is similar to American electric vehicle automaker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN). The Canadian investor Geoff was named as “one of the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust. His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4 percent over the week. Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.
STOCKS
uticaphoenix.net

Elon Musk weighs in on competitor Rivian after the company’s

Rivian made its debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, closing 30% up from its offering price. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that production and breakeven cash flow would be Rivian’s “true test.”. Musk was responding to a tweet that noted Tesla’s progress when it went public. Elon Musk weighed in...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy