Amtrak CEO Outlines Plans for Spending $66 Billion From Infrastructure Funding

NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak plans to use the $66 billion in funding it receives from the newly passed federal infrastructure bill to advance rail projects along...

www.nbcsandiego.com

NBC San Diego

Biden Rolls Out Multibillion-Dollar Plan to Upgrade Aging U.S. Ports After Passage of Infrastructure Bill

The Biden administration outlined several initiatives on Tuesday aimed at addressing immediate supply-chain challenges and other disruptions affecting global commerce, a move that follows the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the single largest federal investment in American history, includes $17 billion for infrastructure improvements...
U.S. POLITICS
Dayton Daily News

Beavercreek to spend nearly all of $5M in stimulus funds on infrastructure

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek will spend nearly all of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act on stormwater, roads, and sewer projects, though leaders say the sum will only address a small portion of the city’s $200 million backlog. Beavercreek was awarded $5 million in COVID-19 relief funding, and city...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Person
Bill Flynn
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Polis proposes $40 billion spending plan

Gov. Jared Polis revealed a proposed $40 billion state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, earmarking billions of one-time dollars for education, infrastructure, economic development and addressing homeless issues. “Out of the total funds, I am requesting an increase of 8.1% in general fund operating costs, or $1 billion,” Polis...
POLITICS
malheurenterprise.com

Oregon transportation officials already at work planning to spend new billions

SALEM – Travis Brouwer had given up on Congress Friday afternoon. Brouwer, an assistant director of the Oregon Department of Transportation, was eager to see the federal infrastructure package pass. That would mean billions for Oregon in the coming years and the state agency was already planning what to do...
OREGON STATE
Evening Star

Mrvan helps advance transformative infrastructure spending plan to Biden's desk

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is proud to have helped deliver an estimated $8.8 billion in federal funds to Indiana for road and bridge repair, broadband internet expansion and other needed infrastructure improvements. Mrvan voted Friday to advance the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act out of the Democratic-controlled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux touts bipartisan infrastructure bill projects, plan to add flexibility for spending of COVID relief funds

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux said two bills, one that she has introduced and another that Congress recently passed, will be a key step in helping communities make headway on addressing a host of infrastructure needs ranging from transportation to water and broadband. Bourdeaux held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
#Amtrak#Infrastructure#Ceo#Rail Service#Nbc News#U S World Capitol Riot
madisoncountyjournal.com

Michel named to subcommittee making recommendations on spending $1.8 billion in federal funds

Dist. 25 Sen. J. Walter Michel was chosen as a member of the seven-person Appropriations Subcommittee to make recommendations on spending $1.8 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature. Michel, whose district includes northeast Jackson and the cities of Madison and Ridgeland, was appointed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
High Plains Journal

House OKs infrastructure bill; ethanol supporters upset with EPA

Many eyes have been on Washington as Congress passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Concerns also have been expressed over renewable fuels and what policies should be as one entity is poised to sue if necessary to make sure the ethanol pipeline continues. The infrastructure bill had been held...
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
TRAFFIC

