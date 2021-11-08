CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW's Tony Khan Offers a Positive Update on Jon Moxley

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW's Tony Khan broke the news on Tuesday night that Jon Moxley had voluntarily checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Since then Khan and various members of the AEW roster have commended Moxley on his decision, while Miro took over his role in the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On A Potential AEW Streaming Service

Monaco Streaming Film Festival recently welcomed AEW’s Tony Khan for an interview. During the discussion, the President of All Elite Wrestling discussed the potential for an AEW show similar to WWE’s Backstage format on FS1. “I didn’t agree with WWE Backstage at all. I didn’t think that was a good...
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Khan on Bray Wyatt, Ring of Honor Stars Arriving in AEW Soon

Tony Khan hosted a media conference call on Thursday ahead of Saturday's AEW Full Gear, and at several points throughout the call he was asked about AEW's plans beyond its final pay-per-view of 2021. Khan was asked midway through the call about the possibility of Windham (fka Bray Wyatt) finally joining the company now that his 90-day "No Compete" clause from his WWE contract has expired. Khan said the pair haven't talked since Chris Jericho's birthday party last year.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Speaks On Future Of AEW & Impact Wrestling Partnership

The ‘Forbidden Door’ was a great gift for the wrestling community. Thanks to it, we got to see a lot of matches that would have otherwise never happened. But with the match between Christian Cage and Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory seeming like the perfect book-end, and a lack of information and promotion about the ‘Forbidden Door’ itself, many were left to wonder about its future.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On AEW Rampage Moving To A Different Time Slot

During the post AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, ​​Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Tony Khan about the time slot for AEW Rampage. The show airs at 10 PM EST on Friday nights. Hausman asked Khan whether they’d like to move that show to a different time slot. Khan responded by defending Rampage’s time slot. He mentioned that if the slot ever changed, he would do his best to have a higher average than other shows.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Confirms The AEW-Impact Wrestling Relationship Has Ended

It was first reported a couple of weeks ago that the AEW-Impact relationship was ending after Bound For Glory. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed this during his interview on Wrestling Observer Live as he stated there is nothing booked right now with Impact Wrestling. However, he said the door is still open to working with them in the future.
WWE
Wrestling World

Tony Khan talks about his handling of the AEW during the pandemic

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival about his management of All Elite Wrestling, in the most difficult period, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread also in the United States. On the idea of ​​reducing athletes' salaries: "I didn't do what others have done,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Reveals When He Found Out About Jon Moxley Entering Rehab, More

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW President Tony Khan commented on learning that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient treatment program for alcoholism, making adjustments to AEW Dynamite due to it, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the circumstances...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Discusses Learning About Jon Moxley Entering Treatment for Alcoholism

– AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live, where he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley taking a hiatus from wrestling in order to enter an inpatient treatment program for alcoholism. Below are some highlights. Tony Khan on the circumstances of the news...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Talks How AEW EVP Roles Have Changed, CM Punk’s Impact On Business

AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Wade Keller for PWTorch.com to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:. “Our numbers are so much better than they were, you know, going into the last few months and there’s been an unquestionable lift since CM Punk came in. For some reason I see people trying to discredit punk all the time that he hasn’t been a huge lift to our business. And he has been and he’s only scratching the surface. I have intentionally in working with him tried to hold back a lot of these marquee things biggest marquee matches and stories. Tonight. We are going to get into some of that Eddie Kingston is here in St. Louis and he is healthy he is ready to be here. And I want to see Punk and Eddie Kingston tonight face to face in that ring. And I am very excited going forward and maybe at Full Gear to see them lock up and I believe that is a match fans want to see and we’ve been getting Punk reintegrated building the winning streak. And I think it’s worked great. And again when you look at the rating we did for our first Wednesday back that was a really strong number last week and he was such a huge part of it kicking the show off and wrestling through the entire first segment in a great match. So he’s just lifted our business so much and I see people constantly really petty stuff trying to discredit him and it’s ridiculous because he’s done so much for us.”
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/6 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Exclusive Tony Khan interview (part 2 of 2) on Cody being booed, Punk’s impact on business, Danielson-Cole-Punk, COVID protocols, Moxley situation, WWE cuts (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. TONY KHAN INTERVIEW – PART 2 OF 2…. Is Cody Rhodes really, truly committed to remaining a babyface or is there storyline...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Tony Khan Addresses the Criticism of CM Punk's Booking So Far

CM Punk has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster for more than two months now. He's wrestled five times for the company so far, including a match with Darby Allin at the All In pay-per-view, and is scheduled to face Eddie Kingston at Full Gear this coming Saturday. But while many fans have been pleased with Punk's run so far, there are already some critics calling the company out for not having Punk square off with the company's biggest stars right off the bat. In a new interview with PW Torch ahead of last week's AEW Rampage, Tony Khan explained why.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan’s Response To People That Are Trying To Discredit CM Punk’s Impact On AEW

During an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, AEW President Tony Khan said the following regarding CM Punk’s run in AEW so far:. “Our numbers are so much better than they were, you know, going into the last few months and there’s been an unquestionable lift since CM Punk came in. For some reason I see people trying to discredit Punk all the time that he hasn’t been a huge lift to our business. And he has been and he’s only scratching the surface. I have intentionally in working with him tried to hold back a lot of these marquee things biggest marquee matches and stories.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Has Lots Of Plans For Long-Term AEW Stories

AEW took the world by storm back in 2019 as it was the first pro wrestling company in a very long time that made waves in the pro wrestling world as a form of competition for WWE. It was certainly a risky endeavor as well because there was always the chance it was going to end up being a huge failure. It seems Tony Khan has a lot of plans for numerous storylines.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Tony Khan discusses the impact C.M. Punk has made on AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tony Khan called criticism of C.M. Punk’s impact on AEW as a company “ridiculous.”. In a PWTorch VIP interview with Wade Keller, Khan spoke in-depth about Punk joining the company, his impact on numbers, and his slower integration in the company with Khan noting that he’s held back some of the marquee matches Punk could do.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Tony Khan says 'most' of AEW roster vaccinated against COVID-19

AEW president, CEO and GM Tony Khan says that "most" of the AEW talent roster has received the COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview with Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch, Khan went into detail about his own vaccination status, that of the AEW roster, plus why vaccination status is important as AEW looks to tour internationally.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On Why He Stopped Doing Creative Meetings With AEW EVPs

AEW President, Tony Khan recently spoke with PWTorch about a range of topics, including the current roles of the Executive Vice Presidents. Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks hold those roles within the company, and Tony revealed they are still very involved, although, he has taken a more hands-on approach with writing.
WWE

