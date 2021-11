A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting that hurt a person Saturday night at the Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park. Meco M. Morris, 25, of the 3000 block of North Spaulding Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm because he fired three times and struck a person when 50 or more people were in the park on North Avenue, according to DuPage County court records.

