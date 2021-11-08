CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Reasons Why Majority of Americans Are Exhausted

By Bill Stage
97X
97X
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daylight Saving Time ended yesterday. I mentioned last week that there was no way I would be participating in the "extra hour" of bar time. I was right. But only because we I forced the party to shut down as soon as the clock struck 2 and slid back to...

97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

A vast majority of Americans believe in soulmates

A new survey finds a vast majority of Americans believe in the idea of a soulmate. Researchers with OnePoll surveyed 2,000 Americans on behalf of Hily. They found 73% of people surveyed believe soulmates exist. 65% believe finding someone compatible is less stressful as they get older. And, when they...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Depression#Folk N Stages#Mcrib
People

Newlywed Malala Yousafzai Says Husband Changed Her Stance on Marriage: 'I Found a Best Friend'

Malala Yousafzai is opening up why she decided to tie the knot despite her previous doubts about whether marriage was for her. In a personal essay for British Vogue, the 24-year-old women's rights advocate reflected on her marriage to Asser Malik, and how their relationship helped her "consider how I could have a relationship" and still "remain true to my values of equality, fairness and integrity."
RELATIONSHIPS
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 15

In the early hours of Friday morning, a lunar eclipse in stubborn Taurus shakes up the astrological landscape. All eclipses bring major, typically unexpected, and utterly necessary transformation: They push you in directions you’d be afraid to go on your own, they force you to think through the uncomfortable questions about your life that you’d ignore if you could. There is no way to exploit an eclipse for your own best outcome, no way to insulate yourself from the change that it brings. While Friday might be particularly intense, its effects will continue to reveal themselves over the days and weeks ahead. The best thing to do is to ride the waves, to be open to whatever comes next.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

3 Reasons Why Rest Is Your New Superpower

My son who is studying further maths at A-Level came to me and said was stuck on a particular equation. I unfortunately was of no use to him because maths hurts my head. So I told him to take a break and do something unrelated like watch a movie and come back to it later. He told me the next day that halfway through watching the movie, an idea popped into his head about how to solve the equation so he went back to it and he was able to solve it. When Einstein said: ‘Play is the highest form of research’ he knew what he was talking about.
FITNESS
97X

Kids Trick or Treating Alone: What Age is it Ok?

Trick or treating is always such a fun time. There are so many kids running around getting candy from the houses in the neighborhood and enjoying themselves. But the question I have to ask myself this year, how old do kids have to be to go with friends trick or treating alone without any adult supervision? Would it be safe to allow them and their friends in small groups where they can all look out for each other?
KIDS
Power 105.5 Boise

35 Reasons Why I Love Living in Connecticut

Every day, the first thing I do when I wake up at 4:30 AM is turn on my phone and check my newsfeed, which always turns out to be is a significant mistake. Between people shooting each other, lying politicians, and our planet slowly being destroyed, I've made a decision.
LIFESTYLE
migraine.com

Top Ten Reasons Why RetreatMigraine Was Amazing

I had a blast teaching Yoga for Migraine and attending RetreatMigraine 2021 in California! Here are my top ten reasons why RetreatMigraine was so amazing:. We were literally across the street from the ocean in Redondo Beach! We enjoyed long walks on the beach with fellow participants and even got to see two pods of dolphins swimming through the waves.
YOGA
97X

Spot The Questionable Advice From This 1977 Halloween Safety Video

For whatever reason, in my late night deep diving of the internet, I came across this safety PSA from Centron Educational Films. My first thought was, "Man, our attention spans were a lot longer back then." The video is 11 minutes long. I don't think I've seen a PSA much longer than about 45-60 seconds in about 10 years.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
97X

Turns Out if We Don’t Do Daylight Savings It’s Bad For Our Health

Daylight Savings Time, also known as DST, has been observed by many different countries around the world since it was first proposed in 1895 by George Vernon Hudson, an Englishman and astronomer. The concept was made official in the United States in 1918, with all states adopting it between 1920 and 1966. So why exactly do we continue to observe this time shift—called springing forward and falling back—to this day?
SCIENCE
TVOvermind

Eight Reasons Why Sam Is Our Favorite Carrington

As the wealthiest family in Georgia, to say that the Carringtons are a complicated bunch would be an understatement. The entitled and stuffy clan aren’t above using treachery and cunning tactics to get what they want. They use their money and influence to cheat their way through life. Sam Carrington is nothing like the family he married into. Sam, also known as Sammy Jo has been a recurring character in Dynasty since the pilot episode. Over the past four seasons his character has evolved tremendously. Here are ten reasons why he is a fan favorite:
TV SERIES
twollow.com

6 Reasons Why Golfing is Good for Business

Businessmen playing golf is rather a popular stereotype. Quite simply, there is ample reason why golfing is good for business and why so many successful people play it. Let’s take a look at six reasons you should take up golf if you want to improve your business game. 1. You...
GOLF
CBS Baltimore

Pain Into Purpose: Dr. Leana Wen Shares Her Life Story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Leana Wen is a doctor, TV analyst and public health expert who has taken center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic. But while Baltimoreans know Dr. Wen from her time as the city’s health commissioner, few details about her personal life have been revealed. That is until the release of her book over the summer. “Lifelines” chronicles Wen’s life journey and explores the formative moments, both good and bad, that led her to become who she is today. One of the most pivotal moments detailed in the book was the needless death of a boy with asthma, a tragedy...
BALTIMORE, MD
psychologytoday.com

5 Reasons Why This Is The Worst Question Ever

Indirect questions about interactions are often received poorly. Assumptions may be experienced as annoying. Try to avoid unclear and presumptuous questions. It's a complicated and tricky question that rarely produces a good outcome for either the one asking it or the one answering. As we go through our days, each...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy