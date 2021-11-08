CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLies of P is an action role-playing video game developed by Round8 Studio and published by Neowiz. You wake at an abandoned train station of Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads:. “Find Mr. Geppetto. He’s in this...

www.gematsu.com

Gamespot

Lies of P Alpha Gameplay Teaser

Neowiz and Round8 Studio today unveiled the first-ever gameplay video for Lies of P, a fantastically baroque Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi. The ruined, but once beautiful city of Krat is on full display in the new video. Hideous and twisted automatons rule the landscape, and it’s up to P to find Mr. Geppetto and reverse the calamity that has befallen Krat.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Gorgeous Pinocchio-Inspired Souls-like Lies of P Gets Gameplay Teaser

Neowiz and Round8 Studio (the developer behind Bless Unleashed) have shared the very first gameplay teaser for Lies of P, an intriguing and gorgeous looking action RPG inspired by Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio classic novel. The game seems to have taken cues from the Souls-like genre for sure, at least when...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Lies of P looks like Pinocchio meets Bloodborne

Lies of P looks like Bloodborne with Pinocchio as the playable character. Published by Neowiz and developed by Round8 Studio, Lies of P has a brutal and dark world and the kind of action role-playing gameplay established by From Software's Souls series. It's inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio...
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Lies of P Teases First Look at Gameplay

Lies of P is an upcoming baroque-styled action RPG. Drawing inspiration from Pinocchio, the latest trailer shows off the ruined, but once decadent, city of Krat. P must find Mr. Geppetto to undo Krat’s tragic state, as hideous twisted machines and automatons prowl the streets. Throughout the trailer, one can...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belle Epoque#The Belle Epoque Era
PlayStation LifeStyle

New Alpha Gameplay Footage Revealed For Lies of P, the Souls-Like Retelling of Pinocchio

Publisher Neowiz and Seoul-based developer Round 8 Studio have revealed the first gameplay footage for Lies of P, a Souls-like action RPG with a grim baroque twist. The new trailer features some familiar combat mechanics such as parrying, as well as some more unique ones such as a grappling hook. The game is planned to release for the PlayStation 5, as well as PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series X in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Lies of P is a Pinocchio-inspired ARPG with Dark Souls vibes

We now know what Lies of P’s gameplay looks like, and it’s suitably creepy for a Pinocchio-inspired game that takes several cues from Souls-likes. Neowiz and Round8 Studio released some gameplay footage on YouTube, showing off combat, the city of Krat, and some very aged and spooky puppets. The trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Lies of P' Gameplay Trailer Presents a Soulslike Based on 'Pinocchio'

The Soulslike genre has taken many different forms and taken players to many different times and places in the wake of FromSoftware's successful games such as Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. From the near future to the second dimension, there is a wide range of themes, aesthetics, and gameplay styles that can be found in this ever-growing and popular genre. Out of all these, however, none are weirder than taking the story of Pinocchio and infusing it with some FromSoftware blood. While the announcement of such a project was just as shocking as it was intriguing, players now have gotten their first look at the upcoming title as publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Lies of P.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

noobfeed.com

Lies of P is the Bloodborne Sequel Players Have Been Waiting For

Lies of P developed a lot of interest when it was revealed. An alternate version of Pinocchio this dark fantasy Soulslike adventure started with a teaser, revealed some soft music, and now has a new gameplay trailer showing off some interesting gameplay. The trailer highlights several environments in the city...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Pinocchio-themed Soulslike 'Lies of P' features inexplicable APAB sign

Hey, do you remember that game Bloodborne? Though we can all agree it's the most realistic simulation of what it's like to live in COVID-era England, it's also a pretty good game, too. That's apparently what the developers of the upcoming Soulslike game Lies of P thought, because their game looks a hell of a lot like Yharnam. However, one of its promotional images also features a truly inexplicable APAB sign that had all of us here at Input shaking our heads in confusion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

