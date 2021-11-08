The Soulslike genre has taken many different forms and taken players to many different times and places in the wake of FromSoftware's successful games such as Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. From the near future to the second dimension, there is a wide range of themes, aesthetics, and gameplay styles that can be found in this ever-growing and popular genre. Out of all these, however, none are weirder than taking the story of Pinocchio and infusing it with some FromSoftware blood. While the announcement of such a project was just as shocking as it was intriguing, players now have gotten their first look at the upcoming title as publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Lies of P.

