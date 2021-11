ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The mood in Schembechler Hall is still relatively somber, and it was the first Monday of the season in which the team had to face a recent loss. Now 7-1, much, but not all, of Michigan football’s goals are still on the table, though it might need some help on some fronts. The season is down to the final third, with four games left, but should the Wolverines be able to win out, then a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth are still on the table.

