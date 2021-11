Washington, D.C. – As the U.S. House of Representatives approaches a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, local leaders across Wisconsin are praising U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin for her leadership on passing the bipartisan legislation in the Senate. The legislation makes a major federal investment to help local communities replace lead service lines and address PFAS chemicals so that we provide safe and clean drinking water to people across our state. Wisconsin will also receive support to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure so we are better prepared for the impacts of climate change and the next extreme weather events in our state.

