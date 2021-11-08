CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Running With a Dream. Broncos find groove on ground

By Troy Renck
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXOLr_0cqNB4iq00

ENGLEWOOD — The juxtaposition remains striking.

From the outside looking in, the Broncos arrived in Dallas as nothing more than a bug on the Cowboys' windshield. An inconvenience at best. An annoyance at worst.

From the inside looking out, the Broncos might as well have channeled Tom Petty.

They felt so good, like anything was possible. They were Running Down A Dream.

Like sprinting. Stepping. And striding. The Broncos set season highs in rushing yards (190) and attempts (41) in the convincing 30-16 victory. Rookie Javonte Williams — who is the author of at least one angry run per week — and veteran Melvin Gordon put on a show.

In training camp, I insisted this team's offensive identity would/should be on the ground. Denver ranks 13th overall at 113.2 yards per game rushing, including 4.5 yards per carry.

It's starting to crystallize.

"I think when it comes to the run game you have to be able to run the ball to try and establish it, not five, 10 times, but 20 times," left guard Dalton Risner said. "It was the first game where the offense and defense really meshed well together. Some games the defense was ballin' and we just couldn't put up points. And there were some games where we were playing well and our defense was struggling. It was a situation where we were up early in the game, and we were able to run the ball and not worry about playing catch up. It's an offensive lineman's dream to be up by a lot of points and run the ball."

It was eye-opening. As a 10-point underdog, it represented Denver's biggest regular season upset since trouncing the Chargers 23-7 in 2005 when San Diego was a 11.5-point favorite.

It's impossible to overstate Williams's impact. He delivered a career-best 111 yards, but it's not the total, but the method. He runs with evil intentions, driving his legs for extra yards when plays appear over. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the NFL with 35 forced missed tackles on runs.

"He's a very special football player," Risner said. "He’s just a beast. I love blocking for that dude.”

While Wiliams produces weekly wow moments, Gordon demonstrates consistency. He has scored in three straight games and boasts 16 touchdowns in 24 games with the Broncos.

“Our identity is slowly becoming we can run the football," Risner said. "That's the identity we would like to have."

The Belly's Up Next
Rookie Quinn Meinerz opened eyes with his hustling block down field on Williams' latest long run. Meinerz is expected to start at right guard with Graham Glasgow lost for the season with a fractured leg.

"I’m extremely frustrated and saddened that this is the end of the season for me. With that being said, I know I’ll come back better and stronger than ever for next season. I appreciate all the well wishes and am grateful for all the support I’ve gotten," Glasgow tweeted. "For now, I’m gonna focus on being the best teammate I can be and be a resource for the room."

Footnotes
The expectation is that standout rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered only a sprained knee on Sunday. He might miss some time — that has not yet been determined — but escaped serious injury. ...

Netane Muti has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will practice this week. Tight end Noah Fant still has a hurdle to clear. Quarterback Drew Lock arrived back in Denver separate from the team after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Dallas. Brett Rypien will serve as Teddy Bridgewater's backup until Lock returns.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
nwiaccess.com

Broncos Run Away With It

On the very first play from scrimmage in the Second Round playoff game at Orangeville, the Martinsville Blue Streaks threw a pass deep down the middle to a wide open tight end, but the pass went off of his fingertips and fell incomplete. It was the best – and only...
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

The Takeaway: The Broncos can run the football

Surprise! The Denver Broncos win over the Dallas Cowboys may have come as a shock, but it was a welcome one. While most of Broncos Country was still on a journey through the stages of grief over the Von Miller trade, the process hit fast forward in Texas. Jerry’s World was the remedy, and while it might never get to a true point of acceptance, the sting of the Miller trade was lessened by a big win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Rypien
chatsports.com

Run game paves the way to success for Broncos

The recipe for success is there for the Denver Broncos. Even with the injuries along the offensive line and now offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur expected to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols, not much should change for the Broncos today against the Philadelphia Eagles. Run the football. Run it...
NFL
CBS Philly

DeVonta Smith Catches 2 TDs On His Birthday As Eagles Roll Past Broncos

DENVER (CBS) — Rookie wideout DeVonta Smith hauled in two touchdown passes on his birthday as the Eagles rolled past the Denver Broncos, 30-13, on Sunday. In total, Smith had four catches for 66 receiving yards. Jalen Hurts went 16 for 23 for 178 passing yards with both of his touchdowns going to his former Alabama teammate. He also had 14 carries for 53 rushing yards and one interception. Jordan Howard led the team in rushing with 83 yards, while Boston Scott had 81 yards on the ground. Darius Slay recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown late in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 27-13 lead. The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) next Sunday at 1 p.m. on Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL
EagleMaven

Davion Taylor, Darius Slay Make Game Turning Play in 30-13 Win vs. Broncos

DENVER – Davion Taylor had no idea what he had just done. All he saw was Darius Slay with the ball looking to run. “I tried to make a block but he was making so many moves, I didn’t know who to block,” said the Eagles linebacker who initiated the turning point in the Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chargers#American Football#Englewood#Cowboys#Pro Football Focus
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy