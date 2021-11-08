Wolverine TV: Michigan players discuss the challenges Penn State presents, more

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 11 stats from Week 11. Minus-49: During the first half of its 44-7 loss to Clemson, UConn was nearly as close to minus-100 rushing yards as it was to zero. The Huskies’ first-half rushing total: minus-49. Contributing to that was six Clemson sacks and the Huskies having only one first-half run of more than 2 yards. UConn, which trailed 30-7 at halftime, got its only points on a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown. The Huskies finished the game with 99 total yards, minus-17 rushing yards and a combined conversion rate of 0-of-18 on third and fourth downs.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO