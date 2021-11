The Academic Planning Council held a meeting on Oct. 27 to follow up on topics that happened in the last meeting, along with two new proposals. In response to the discussion during the last meeting about removing the UW-Platteville german major, an APC member commented that it is “useful remembering how difficult these decisions can be, how they can impact the livelihood and wellbeing of our colleagues and reinforce how seriously we need to consider the role of program evaluations.”

