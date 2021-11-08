CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rui Hachimura expected to be full participant in next two weeks

By King Motley
dcsportsking.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards are off to a great start this season with a 7-3 record. Fresh off their win Sunday over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Wizards are slated to get a boost with a big return. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charnia, Rui Hachimura is expected...

dcsportsking.com

