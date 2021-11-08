Viral TikTok Hand Sign Saved Teenagers Life It Could Help You Too

As a mom of five, a lot of times I'll put on a brave face and act like I have it all together when someone asks a question like, "Hey, how are you doing?" Do I want to shout that I'm coasting on fumes, having slept about 13 minutes in two days, and that coffee is my only reason for looking halfway sane? Sometimes. I'd love to vent about how my hair smells like French fries and I don't know why—because I showered, um, was it the day before yesterday? I'd add that my sweatshirt is crusty with baby snot and slobber, and between attempting to balance work and household responsibilities, and wading through never-ending teacher emails for my four older kids, I'm kinda worried someone will have to send in a search party soon to dig me out of the massive laundry pile accumulating in my family room. In other words, "Help!"

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO