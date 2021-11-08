CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok Hand Sign Saved Teenagers Life It Could Help You Too

By Krystal Montez
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have all heard of people calling 911 and pretending to order a pizza right? I've seen several TikTok videos where someone calls 911 and proceeds to order pizza, most of the time the operator starts off confused but then they realize there is a problem and get an address and...

news4sanantonio.com

TikTok hand gestures saves abducted teen girl

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky - Social media saves the day!. A teenage girl is rescued was rescued after she was spotted giving a viral hand gesture meaning, “I need help.”. Authorities in Kentucky say a viral hand gesture learned on TikTok helped lead to the rescue of an alleged abduction victim.
