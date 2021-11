The Anselmo-Merna volleyball team saw its season come to an end Thursday at the NSAA state volleyball championships in Lincoln. AM fell in a five set thriller to Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 state tournament. Anselmo-Merna took the first set 25-22 and then saw Humphrey St. Francis fight back to tie the match winning set #2 25-14. The Lady Coyotes would answer back winning the third set 25-20. St. Francis stayed alive by winning a tight fourth set 25-22. In the 5th, AM took the early lead but then Humphrey St. Francis went on a run and was able to prevail 15-9 to win the match 3-2. AM’s Jaide Chandler had a huge match leading all players with 32 kills and had two solo blocks. Shaylyn Safranek finished with 11 kills and two solo blocks. St. Francis was led by Kylee Wessell who had a team high 14 kills. Anselmo-Merna concludes the season at 24-9. Humphrey St. Francis advances to the Class D2 semifinals where they will play Maywood-Hayes Center. Maywood Hayes Center defeated Diller-Odell 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16). The other D2 semifinal will feature Falls City Sacred Heart vs Wynot. FCSH defeated Exeter-Milligan in straight sets and Wynot edged Stuart 3-2 winning 15-9 in the fifth.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO