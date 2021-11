WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., plans to retire at the end of his term, the veteran lawmaker told reporters in his home state on Monday. Leahy, 81, is the longest-serving current senator, having served since 1975. He currently chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee chair and is third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate, after the vice president and the Speaker of the House. He was last re-elected in 2016.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO