Warriors vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

By Nick Schwartz
By Nick Schwartz
6 days ago
 6 days ago
The Golden State Warriors will try to secure their second win in as many days on Monday as Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Chase Center. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on Sunday to improve to 8-1. The Hawks have slumped to a 4-6 start and are on a three-game losing streak.

Warriors vs. Hawks notable injuries:

Hawks: John Collins (left foot strain) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (injury recovery) is out.

Warriors: The Warriors have not issued an injury report for Monday, but Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) missed Sunday’s game.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 8
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (GSW) and Bally Sports Southeast (ATL)

Probable starting lineups

Atlanta Hawks

  • F John Collins
  • F De’Andre Hunter
  • C Clint Capela
  • G Trae Young
  • G Bogdan Bogdanovic

Golden State Warriors

  • F Draymond Green
  • F Andrew Wiggins
  • C Kevon Looney
  • G Jordan Poole
  • G Steph Curry

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

