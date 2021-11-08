CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hunt is Over: Conshohocken-based David’s Bridal Offers New Camo Wedding Dress

Conshohocken-based David’s Bridal has a new creation that is bound to attract the attention of the out-of-the-box bride who are looking for something a bit more eclectic to wear on their wedding day, writes Megan Schaltegger for the Thrillist.

Genius! David’s Bridal Camo Wedding dress has beer pockets

The clothier has partnered with Busch Light to make a camo wedding dress that also has side pockets to store extra beer in.

The dress costs $750 and it comes complete with a camo bowtie for the groom.

Busch Light is often involved in the weddings of its fans, said the company, “whether it’s sponsoring a dream wedding in the great outdoors or even being married by the recently ordained Busch Guy.”

The hunt is over with this genius dress! This satin ball gown is just what the eclectic bride desires on her special day.

The latest collaboration with David’s Bridal allows the brewer to offer something more for its fans on their special day.

The dress is available in classic Camo Green as well as a grey that is reminiscent of Busch Light’s aluminum cans. For extra measure, the gown also has “BUSCHHHHH” printed on the design.

Read more about David’s Bridal camo wedding dress in the Thrillist.

