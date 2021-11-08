CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beefed up EU tech rules could be global standard, says Facebook whistleblower

By Reuters
 6 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s draft rules requiring tech firms to do more to tackle illegal online content could become a global gold standard for a safer online world if they are beefed up, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told EU lawmakers on Monday. Haugen, a former Facebook employee who worked...

