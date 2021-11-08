CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sleep With Your Pet? How that May Affect You and Your Pet

By Sarah Smerz
wnns.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, said: “In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people.”. Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are...

www.wnns.com

Comments / 0

Both You and Your Pet Benefit from Sleeping in Bed Together

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Is there anything better than cuddling up with a cat or dog to catch some z's? According to CNN, both you and your pet are benefitting from this shared sleep routine. "In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people," Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, says. The reason? Those pets typically have a "higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It's a big display of trust on their part." Plus, "dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits, including increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones," she added.
