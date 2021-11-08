CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

John Oliver trashes PG&E in segment about power grids on HBO Max's 'Last Week Tonight'

By Dan Gentile
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" doesn't pull any punches on the role of Pacific Gas & Electric in 2018's deadly Camp Fire in Butte County. The extended segment on power grids discusses everything from Nikola Tesla to the potential of wind power to the logistical...

"Electricity is such an integral part of modern life it is hard to believe that we used to have to sell people on the idea of electric appliances," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, showing a TV ad from 1959. "Specifically tonight we're going to talk about the power grid, the system of generators that produce electricity and the vast latticework of wires that get it to our homes. The grid is probably something that you probably don't think much about until it goes down — which, unfortunately, has been happening more and more in recent years."
