CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Plymouth Meeting Sushi Restaurant Prides Itself on Making Guests Feel at Home

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ7bm_0cqMzvh100
Images via Woojung Restaurant and Sushi Bar.

This popular spot in a strip mall on East Germantown Pike takes special pride in making its guests feel at home.

“The three pillars that we actually align our business with is food, family, and happiness which is what we really try to embody all the time,” said owner Jung Kim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5Tea_0cqMzvh100
Images via Woojung Restaurant and Sushi Bar.

For the past nine years, Woojung Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Plymouth Meeting has been sharing a love of sushi with its patrons, writes Nick Foley for PHL17.

WOOJUNG: Woo (their son) + Jung (their daughter).

By putting the names of their two children together, Thomas and Matilda were able to develop a restaurant that is less generic and much more familial, plus “Woojung” also means “friendship” in Korean.

Kim arrived to the Philadelphia area from South Korea with her family in 1994 when her parents started working as researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

Nearly two decades later, in October 2012, the family transitioned into the restaurant industry.

Their primary focus is to make their customers comfortable with sushi.

“Just removing that layer and make it a little bit easier to connect with and them try on different things and then have suggestions based on what people already like has proven to be a pretty effective way to do it,” said Kim.

Read more about Woojung Restaurant and Sushi Bar PHL17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Try It This Weekend: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

Images via Sabrina's Cafe. We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for the Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Cafe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County’s Best Thanksgiving Dinners: Gobble the Goodness, Sidestep the Stress

All the savor; none of the stress. Montgomery County abounds with options for takeout or dine-in Thanksgiving Dinner. Let’s Talk Turkey: Thanksgiving Takeout Around Montco!. It’s about that time to talk turkey, so where to get the best Thanksgiving dinner to eat in or take out this holiday. No matter where you go this Thanksgiving, you’ll be eating well in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plymouth, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
MONTCO.Today

Tilted 10 and Tilt Studio Ready to Restore Willow Grove Park Mall to Its Former Amusement Glory

In its glory days, the Willow Grove Park Mall was an amusement hotspot featuring rides and various family activities, writes Jon Campisi for the Patch. Now, Tilted 10 and Tilt Studio is looking to return the mall in Montgomery County to its former amusement glory by opening a family entertainment center that will boast many favorite group activities such as bowling, mini-golf, bumper cars, and a laser tag arena.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Thanksgiving Moose, With All The Dressings

I have a Thanksgiving quandary. One of my kids hates the holiday. You would think a kid with ancestry dating back to Plymouth Rock would feel obligated to enjoy a holiday manufactured around his quasi-ancestors. So entrenched in American history are my kids, they have code names lifted from the...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Prides#Strip Mall#Friendship#Food Drink#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy