Plymouth Meeting Sushi Restaurant Prides Itself on Making Guests Feel at Home

Images via Woojung Restaurant and Sushi Bar.

This popular spot in a strip mall on East Germantown Pike takes special pride in making its guests feel at home.

“The three pillars that we actually align our business with is food, family, and happiness which is what we really try to embody all the time,” said owner Jung Kim.

For the past nine years, Woojung Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Plymouth Meeting has been sharing a love of sushi with its patrons, writes Nick Foley for PHL17.

WOOJUNG: Woo (their son) + Jung (their daughter).

By putting the names of their two children together, Thomas and Matilda were able to develop a restaurant that is less generic and much more familial, plus “Woojung” also means “friendship” in Korean.

Kim arrived to the Philadelphia area from South Korea with her family in 1994 when her parents started working as researchers at the University of Pennsylvania .

Nearly two decades later, in October 2012, the family transitioned into the restaurant industry.

Their primary focus is to make their customers comfortable with sushi .

“Just removing that layer and make it a little bit easier to connect with and them try on different things and then have suggestions based on what people already like has proven to be a pretty effective way to do it,” said Kim.