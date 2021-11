It is estimated that Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube lost nearly $8.5 billion in ad revenue after Apple’s privacy changes in iPhones. The transparency of tracking apps for iPhone, which Apple introduced last April, has shaken up the online advertising market. according to Financial Times business newspaper account Based on figures from ad tech company Lotame, major social media companies would have lost €8.5 billion in advertising money in six months as a result of this new setup in iPhones. This represents 12 percent of its turnover.

