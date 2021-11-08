CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Clash Mini begins soft launch in Canada and Nordics

By Aaron Orr
pocketgamer.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupercell has shed new light on its three new Clash titles currently in development. In a new video, two of the Supercell team addressed players about the current status of Clash Mini, Clash Heroes, and Clash Quest. Firstly, Clash Mini is heading into soft launch with a beta in...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
gamingonphone.com

Supercell release development updates for their 3 new upcoming Clash games of Clash Mini, Clash Heroes and Clash Quest

In the latest Supercell Status Update, the curtains have been raised for some very exciting information regarding Clash Mini, Clash Heroes, and Clash Quest that will definitely be of major importance to all the fans of the Clash Universe. In this article, we will mostly focus on Supercell and the release updates on their host of new Clash games which had been announced in the year 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
idownloadblog.com

Apple launches new HomePod mini colors

You can now purchase Apple’s HomePod mini in three new colors — orange, yellow and blue — for the same asking price of $99 as the existing black and white versions. HomePod mini is now available in orange, yellow and blue. The speaker’s asking price has remained the same as...
ELECTRONICS
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon TCG Live Open Beta And Soft Launch Delayed To 2022

The Pokemon Company has shared an update regarding Pokemon TCG Live, their upcoming new free-to-play app based on the Pokemon Trading Card game. In a post on Twitter, The Pokemon Company confirmed that their planned open beta for the game on PC, as well as their planned mobile soft launch for Canada, have been pushed back to 2022. The Tweet clarifies that this is to allow for a more “polished experience” for players.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Sony Launches PlayStation Direct In Europe, Beginning Today With Germany

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that PlayStation Direct, its flagship store for all things gaming hardware and accessories, is beginning its rollout in Europe from today. PlayStation Direct is launching in Germany today, with other territories arriving soon including the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The news was...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordics#Canada#Soft Launch#Mobile Games#Clash Mini#Clash Heroes#Clans
gamingonphone.com

Clash Mini is now available in 5 countries: Here’s how to download on Android and iOS

Clash Mini is one of the three brand-new games that Supercell unveiled a while ago. It’s a strategy board game that is set in the Clash Universe and during their status update a few days ago, Supercell actually made an announcement regarding the game’s regional beta testing phase. According to them, the game was scheduled to go live in a few days, and well, here it is. The game is now available for beta testing in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. If you’re in one of these places, go ahead and download it from the Play Store or the App Store. However, if you’re not in one of these locations but want to get your hands on the game, we’ve got you covered with ways to download Clash Mini for both Android and iOS.
VIDEO GAMES
Travel Weekly

Audley Travel launches agent hub and Canada campaign

Audley Travel has unveiled a raft of new agent tools and a trade-focused campaign to promote Canada. The tour operator has developed an online travel agent hub which features a suite of marketing materials as part of its “ongoing commitment to the trade”. These include window posters for a variety...
LIFESTYLE
pocketgamer.com

How to download and play the Clash Mini beta

Clash Mini has just launched in beta. Today, in this post, we will share how to download and play the beta of Clash Mini from anywhere in the world. Clash Mini is one of the three brand new supercell games that are in development. It's a strategy board game on mobile where players compete and use strategy to place their miniatures on the playing board, which then take part in a battle against the opponent's miniatures. Here a lot of attention has been given to the tactics used.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Heroes of Fate and Fortune is a new simulation title from the makers of Forge of Empires, currently soft-launched in the US

Heroes of Fate and Fortune is a mobile knight and simulator game by InnoGames which is currently under soft launch in the US. The game indicates that the players will be able to complete epic quests, build a settlement and run through unfamiliar lands. Monsters like wolves, orcs, skeletons, and other evil spirits will be found in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
pocketgamer.biz

Pikmin Bloom generated $473,000 from two million downloads

Pikmin Bloom from Niantic has generated over two million downloads within its first two weeks since launch. According to Sensor Tower, the game generated $473,000 since its global rollout on the App Store and Google Play. Japan led the way for downloads, accumulating 864,000 downloads, or 43 per cent. The...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Body of Work Launches Debut Made in Canada Sportswear Collection

Emerging label Body of Work has launched its first collection, showcasing its focus on thoughtful design and high-quality pieces through a range of Made in Canada sportswear. The initial offering features classic pieces, with a sweatshirt and sweatpants arriving in simple black or “Ash” colorways, while a boxy T-shirt also comes in white . All of the items are designed, knitted, dyed, cut and sewn in Canada, with production taking place just an hour away from the Toronto-based design studio.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pocketgamer.biz

Turkish dev studio Hadi raises $5.2 million for casual mobile games

Istanbul-based mobile developer Hadi has raised $5.2 million following a seed funding round. As reported by VentureBeat, the funding round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners and featured participation from angel investors, including Tripledot co-founder Akin Babayigit. Hadi was co-founded in August 2021 by former Gram Games creative director Mark...
VIDEO GAMES
RideApart

Damon Begins Construction On Production Facility In Canada

Damon, an electric motorcycle startup based in Canada, has recently broken ground on its manufacturing and R&D facility in Surrey, British Columbia. The company, which first introduced itself in 2019, has unveiled a number of impressive concept machines. Damon has also expressed its intentions of developing cutting-edge technology such as adaptive ergonomics on future models.
CARS
pocketgamer.biz

Playrix launches new studio with Daily Magic as co-developer

Gardenscapes' developer Playrix has established a new remote studio with developer Daily Magic. Currently the studio works remotely between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, with plans to open a new studio in Kharkiv in Ukraine. Daily Magic is the first Playrix studio to join its group as a co-developer and...
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

Canada Set To Launch Carbon Neutral Crypto Spot ETFs

Canada is looking for a greener alternative to cryptocurrency investment as it plans to release two carbon-neutral cryptocurrency-backed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Toronto Stock Exchange, on Tuesday. The rising interest of institutional investors in spot ETFs resulted in Canada-based asset manager Purpose Investments to come up with its...
MARKETS
pocketgamer.biz

Netmarble launches Seven Knights 2 worldwide

Netmarble has launched mobile RPG Seven Knights 2 worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. Seven Knights 2 is a sequel to Netmarble’s Seven Knights, set 20 years after the story of the original game. The story of Seven Knights 2 follows the Daybreak Mercenaries in their quest to...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Pangle and Newzoo release The Mobile Game Genre Report

The Mobile Game Genre Report is now available, the first of several reports exploring genres of mobile games by Pangle and Newzoo. They deep-dive into key differences between the top-performing mobile games in the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. The report explores these differences in game design, user acquisition, retention and monetisation strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
wiartonecho.com

The It List: Canada Goose launches footwear

Why we love it: Toronto-headquartered brand Canada Goose is getting into the footwear game with the launch of its first shoe collection. “We are a lifestyle brand, and footwear is an important part of that how we engage with consumers,” Adam Meek, the general manager of Footwear & Accessories at Canada Goose, says of the category expansion, adding that it had also been requested by its consumers.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy