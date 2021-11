Spider veins are damaged veins that appear in the form of twisted structures that look like a spider web or a tree branch. Though the symptoms are not highly harmful or contagious, people prefer to treat them in order to get rid of the blue and red-colored bumps or swollen veins that appear on the surfaces of their face, legs, or pelvic area. Since they are caused due to a weakening in the blood vessel wall or due to a disorder in the body valves, it’s better to consult a specialist for treatment as soon as possible. However, if you observe the symptoms of this condition, you don’t have to worry or panic since it’s common in 30% to 60% of adults throughout the world. In order to understand how to effectively treat this medical condition and what the symptoms are, continue reading this article.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO