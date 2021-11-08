CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Officials want tighter laws to use Hawaii names on coffee

By Editorials
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILO, Hawaii (AP) – A Big Island County Council resolution is asking state lawmakers to restrict the use of Hawaii location names on coffee packaging. The resolution, which passed unanimously last week, calls for laws that would require coffee blends be at least...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

