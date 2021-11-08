Check Out the New Trailer for the 2021 Montana Film Festival

It is nice to see the return of some of our favorite things before COVID. Concerts are returning. Movie theaters are selling tickets to box office hits. Not to mention full capacity football games. But, one thing that went away, that we have yet to see return is the popular A&E show LIVE: PD. You may remember shortly before the pandemic and all the civil unrest of 2020, LIVE: PD chose the Missoula County Sheriffs' Department as one of the featured departments on the show. Each week we followed along as people around Missoula County found themselves on national television. Whether it was the MCSD responding to a domestic violence call, a routine traffic stop, or a report of a bear taking a nap in a tree outside St Patrick's Hospital. Each week we were glued to the screens as we not only watched what kind of trouble people were getting into here but in other communities around the country.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO