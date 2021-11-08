CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out the New Trailer for the 2021 Montana Film Festival

By Mike Smith
 6 days ago
Next week, the 7th annual Montana Film Festival will make its triumphant return to Missoula's Roxy Theater, after having to go all-virtual last year thanks to COVID. And this year, the festival is working to really represent the works of the Montana film industry, focusing on stories from largely Montana-based filmmakers...

96.3 The Blaze

20 Impressive Features at the New and Improved Missoula Airport

Our staff had an opportunity to tour the new Missoula Airport, which is currently under construction and set to open in April, with an open house in early April 2022. There will be a ribbon-cutting at a very special time and date, February 22, 2022 at 2:22 p.m. Until then, here's what you have to look forward to with the completion of Phase One, see our photos below!
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Korn to Headline Welcome To Rockville 2022

The headliners for the 2022 installment of the Welcome To Rockville festival have just been announced. The event will once again be held at the Daytona International Speedway, the same place the 2021 festival is currently underway. Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn have all been announced as the four headlining acts for the festival, which will take place May 19-22, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
96.3 The Blaze

Bull Moose on the Loose in Bozeman [PHOTOS]

Bozeman social media pages were very active on Thursday, November 11 with stories about a bull moose that was seen near a shopping center off of N. 19th Avenue. Pictures and videos of the incident were shared on social media Thursday. Seeing a bull moose, especially in the middle of town, is incredibly rare.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Killswitch Engage Announce a Missoula Show at The Wilma in 2022

If 2021 has harshed your mellow, dry your eyes. It looks like 2022 is already shaping up to be pretty RAD! With concerts slowly returning in 2021, it appears that tours are already revving up for 2022. Over a year of going without live music has really proven to everyone how much we appreciate it. That is why we are happy to announce that one of your Metalcore favorites is making a stop right here in Missoula this upcoming February.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

From Scaredy Cats to Thrill Seekers, Where to Go Sledding in Missoula

We haven't had much snow for sledding in the last couple of years in Missoula. Now that I think about it, the last time we had proper sledding snow was in February of 2019. My 6-year-old nephew is absolutely dying to go sledding, but there hasn't been a whole lot of snow sticking around in town, so the poor little dude continues to wait. There's a nice mini hill that the kids sled down near my mom's house, but where else do families go sledding around Missoula? Here are the places we know about.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Corey Taylor Pays Tribute to Astroworld Victims During Performance

Slipknot's vocalist Corey Taylor recently addressed the Astroworld tragedy during a concert. You can watch the fan-recorded video below. Last weekend (Nov. 5) eight people were killed and hundreds were injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, according to Vulture. A ninth victim died on Nov. 10. About 50,000 people were attending the show.
MUSIC
96.3 The Blaze

Do You Miss LIVE:PD Missoula? Check Out Some Best Of Clips

It is nice to see the return of some of our favorite things before COVID. Concerts are returning. Movie theaters are selling tickets to box office hits. Not to mention full capacity football games. But, one thing that went away, that we have yet to see return is the popular A&E show LIVE: PD. You may remember shortly before the pandemic and all the civil unrest of 2020, LIVE: PD chose the Missoula County Sheriffs' Department as one of the featured departments on the show. Each week we followed along as people around Missoula County found themselves on national television. Whether it was the MCSD responding to a domestic violence call, a routine traffic stop, or a report of a bear taking a nap in a tree outside St Patrick's Hospital. Each week we were glued to the screens as we not only watched what kind of trouble people were getting into here but in other communities around the country.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

WATCH Kind Missoula Man Attempts to Free Deer from Tree

November is here. And for deer, that means LOVE IS IN THE AIR. The annual mating season (A.K.A. "the Rut) is happening. Bucks are more active than ever, as they wander miles and miles each day searching for love. They also find themselves with a little bit of a chemical imbalance during this time. Making them a little more ornery than usual. Meaning they will pick a fight with just about anything that stands in between them and true love.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Mystery: What’s With the Place That’s Always for Sale?

As humans, we're always looking for answers to mysteries of the great unknown. We crave knowledge, it's just what we do. What lies in the deepest and darkest spots at the bottom of the ocean? Are there other lifeforms waiting to be found in the distant galaxies? As the Baha Men once asked, "who let the dogs out?" Some questions might just be pondered until the end of time, for example, what's up with that property at the corner of Russell and S. 3rd St. in Missoula that seems to be perpetually for sale?
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Beloved Missoula Restaurant Named the Best Takeout Spot in Montana

Since the beginning of the pandemic, my girlfriend and I ended up ordering a lot more takeout than we once did - it was a way to continue enjoying food from my favorite local restaurants and keep supporting them during an incredibly difficult time. And so many places that had never done takeout before were suddenly changing things up, because they had no other choice.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Campaigns to Get ESPN to Come to Missoula

Have you seen the hashtag #GrizonGameDay going around lately?. If you haven't, maybe you're wondering what we're talking about here. So here's the recap: rumors have been going around that ESPN's College GameDay pre-show may be coming to Missoula to broadcast live for Brawl of the Wild. Obviously, this would be a pretty big deal, putting the national spotlight on one of Montana's oldest rivalries.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

Foo Fighters will star in an upcoming feature-length horror comedy film, Studio 666, which is slated to premiere in theaters on Feb. 25 across America. The movie, distributed by Open Road Films, sees the group move into an Encino, Calif., mansion to record their highly anticipated 10th album. Once inside, however, Foo Fighters find themselves battling supernatural forces that seek to to derail the record — plus threaten the very lives of the band members.
MOVIES
96.3 The Blaze

New Dance Venue for Teens Opening in Missoula

One of the things I've seen mentioned quite a few times on our station's social media pages is the lack of places around Missoula where kids can hang out. I'm talking about the types of places where parents feel comfortable that their kids can spend time in a safe environment. The most recent mentions of concern were when The Hub announced that they would be closing down. That closure, coupled with Flying Squirrel shutting down months earlier, had a few parents voicing their thoughts about the shrinking number of entertainment options in town. I remember one comment specifically saying there wasn't much to start with, and if things keep closing, eventually there won't be anything for kids to do around Missoula. I don't know if I would go quite that far with it, but the good news is there's a new spot in town that will give both teens and those over 18 a new place to hang.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

[Photos] 24 Missoula Businesses That Closed in the Last Two Years

The last two years have been quite an adventure for businesses around Missoula. COVID-19 threw restaurants and other customer-based businesses a massive curveball that some are still trying to recover from. Going back to the start of 2020, we've seen our fair share of places around town have to close although not all have been due to COVID.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

