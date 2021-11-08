Report: Cards RB Chase Edmonds has high ankle sprain

Chase Edmonds is going to get a month to rehab his injured ankle. The Cardinals put their starting running back on injured reserve Saturday, meaning they can start the clock on his ability to return from IR with Sunday's game against the Panthers. A player must sit out at least three games before being able to return from IR. In Edmonds' case, that would span the bye -- meaning the first game for which he would be eligible to return would be the Monday night home game against the Rams Dec. 13.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO