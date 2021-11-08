CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endo International stock jumps on Covid-19 therapy supply deal

By John George
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndo International said Monday its Par Sterile Products business has entered into a deal with Premier to provide health care providers with a medicine used to treat acute cases of Covid-19. The deal sent Malvern-based Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock up more...

WISH-TV

Pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine in short supply

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Last week, long lines stretched around vaccine clinics as kids anxiously awaited their shot. This week, some central Indiana health departments are reporting a limited supply of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, which now has FDA approval for children ages 5-11. “I guess I wasn’t expecting it. It was a little bit more surprising,” said Fishers Health Department Director Monica Heltz.
FISHERS, IN
EurekAlert

Can ancient botanical therapies help treat COVID-19?

A novel study is assessing whether medicinal mushrooms and Chinese herbs provide therapeutic benefit in treating acute COVID-19 infection. MACH-19 (Mushrooms and Chinese Herbs for COVID-19) — a multi-center study led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine and UCLA, in collaboration with the La Jolla Institute for Immunology — is among the first to evaluate these specific integrative medicine approaches using the gold standard of Western medicine: the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.
WILDLIFE
psychologytoday.com

Taking Stock of "Evidence-Based Therapy"

Evidence-based practice in the field of psychotherapy is a term for therapy models where results can be studied. Psychology is not rooted in science the same way physics or mathematics are. The pendulum on evidence-based practice may have swung too far. "Evidence-based practice (EBP)" in the field of psychotherapy is...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Health Organization

International organizations, vaccine manufacturers take stock of COVID-19 vaccine roll out, share views for 2022

The heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization held on 9 November the 2nd High-Level Consultations with the CEOs of leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing companies. At the meeting, all participants agreed on the urgency of delivering more vaccine doses to low-income countries, where less than 2.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
ucsd.edu

Managing the Global Supply Chain While Dealing with the Effects of COVID

The international supply chain is a lot like a desktop computer: Most people take theirs for granted – until it stops working. The COVID-19 pandemic has put unexpected pressures on the supply chain, driving shortages in consumer and other goods. The phrase "that's on backorder" has now become routine. It's as if the existing system wasn't built to withstand a global health crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fast Casual

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 in the Supply Chain

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains has been easy to see over the past 18 months. While the world moved past issues from the earlier days of the pandemic—like the hoarding of toilet paper and hand sanitizer—other effects continue to be felt. The risk of COVID outbreaks are expected to weigh on the supply chain for the foreseeable future. This means everyone from manufacturers to shippers to warehouse facilities and more need to manage that risk as efficiently and effectively as possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Investor's Business Daily

Pfizer Stock Jumps After CDC Advisors Recommend Covid Shots For Children

Advisors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse Pfizer's (PFE) Covid vaccine for young children, leading Pfizer stock to edge up. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to recommend the two-injection regimen in children age 5-11. The shot is at one-third...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Matterport Stock Jumped 19% in October

Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) jumped by 18.7% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, well exceeding the S&P 500 index's 7% return last month. The catalyst for the spatial data company stock's pop was news from Meta (NASDAQ:FB) -- formerly known as Facebook. Investors view the social media giant's strategic shift as a potentially big positive for Matterport.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Pfizer Stock Jumps On Expectations For $36 Billion In 2021 Covid Vaccine Sales

Pfizer (PFE) said Tuesday it expects BioNTech (BNTX)-partnered Covid vaccine Comirnaty to generate $36 billion in full-year sales — leading Pfizer stock to overtake its 50-day line. The company also preliminary guided to $29 billion in Comirnaty sales for 2022, based on contracts it has already signed, Evercore ISI analyst...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Milwaukee Business Journal

Harley-Davidson stock jumps Monday on EU tariffs deal

The stock market responded positively to what Harley-Davidson Inc. called its “big win” in a new steel-tariffs deal between the United States and the European Union as the company’s share price was among leaders in pre-hours trading Monday and remained among the top gainers at midday. Harley-Davidson shares closed at...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Stem cell-based therapy for COVID-19 and ARDS: a systematic review

Despite global efforts to establish effective interventions for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its major complications, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the treatment remains mainly supportive. Hence, identifying an effective and safe therapy for severe COVID-19 is critical for saving lives. A significant number of cell-based therapies have been through clinical investigation. In this study, we performed a systematic review of clinical studies investigating different types of stem cells as treatments for COVID-19 and ARDS to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of cell therapy. The literature search was performed using PubMed, Embase, and Scopus. Among the 29 studies, there were eight case reports, five Phase I clinical trials, four pilot studies, two Phase II clinical trials, one cohort, and one case series. Among the clinical studies, 21 studies used cell therapy to treat COVID-19, while eight studies investigated cell therapy as a treatment for ARDS. Most of these (75%) used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat COVID-19 and ARDS. Findings from the analyzed articles indicate a positive impact of stem cell therapy on crucial immunological and inflammatory processes that lead to lung injury in COVID-19 and ARDS patients. Additionally, among the studies, there were no reported deaths causally linked to cell therapy. In addition to standard care treatments concerning COVID-19 management, there has been supportive evidence towards adjuvant therapies to reduce mortality rates and improve recovery of care treatment. Therefore, MSCs treatment could be considered a potential candidate for adjuvant therapy in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 cases and compassionate use.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Ten-minute test for detection of COVID immunity

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and their institutional collaborators have developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP recommends authorisation of Roche-Regeneron’s Covid-19 therapy

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the EU approval of Roche and Regeneron’s Ronapreve for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in individuals aged 12 years and above. Co-developed by Roche along with Regeneron, Ronapreve is a cocktail of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Does Doxycycline Therapy in COVID-19 Pneumonia Improve Mortality?

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held virtually from November 4 to 8, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from the ACAAI 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

