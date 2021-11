The restaurant community is asking Californians to “dine out to help out” as much as they can this month to help the struggling industry. The California Restaurant Foundation kicked off its month-long “The Grateful Table Dine Out” event. There’s not much to it beyond encouraging people to eat out at the state’s more than 90,000 restaurants to help an industry hit with severe setbacks over the past 18 months.

