Klieman, Brown Trying To Stack Wins As Big 12 Season Winds Down

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 35-10 win at Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. "Big win excited for our guys, excited for our team, excited for K State Nation out there, excited for all the former players because this one means an awful lot to those guys. It means an awful lot to the state, it means a ton to the almost 60 kids we have on our team from the state of Kansas. I just couldn't have been more happy with the way the guys started in the first half, started in the second half and obviously it wasn't perfect. We've got to clean some things up, but in the same respect, you play a rivalry game and have won it as many times in a row as K State has. There's some anxiety to that. And I thought the guys had great focus throughout the week. I thought our preparation was really good. I thought we could do some things offensively through the air with Skylar, and I think that kid's a great football player and I've told you guys that a bunch. We have a pretty special tailback and he made some big-time plays and then although we had some laps in defense, we got the stops when we needed to; so excited for the guys. You know we're 6-3, we're bowl eligible. We have won three games in a row. It tells you an awful lot about the character and the resolve of our guys. When we started off the way we started off in conference and there was always continued belief in that locker room and continued belief with those leaders that we had a good football team. We just needed to turn it around and I just can't say enough about our leaders."

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO