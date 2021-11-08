CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Klieman, Brown Trying To Stack Wins As Big 12 Season Winds Down

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia and Kansas State are trending in something of opposite directions over their past few games, which makes the Mountaineers’ visit to Manhattan this Saturday a critical one in terms of WVU’s bowl hopes. The Wildcats are already there, having defeated Kansas last week for their sixth win, and KSU...

bluegoldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 35-10 win at Kansas

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 35-10 win at Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. "Big win excited for our guys, excited for our team, excited for K State Nation out there, excited for all the former players because this one means an awful lot to those guys. It means an awful lot to the state, it means a ton to the almost 60 kids we have on our team from the state of Kansas. I just couldn't have been more happy with the way the guys started in the first half, started in the second half and obviously it wasn't perfect. We've got to clean some things up, but in the same respect, you play a rivalry game and have won it as many times in a row as K State has. There's some anxiety to that. And I thought the guys had great focus throughout the week. I thought our preparation was really good. I thought we could do some things offensively through the air with Skylar, and I think that kid's a great football player and I've told you guys that a bunch. We have a pretty special tailback and he made some big-time plays and then although we had some laps in defense, we got the stops when we needed to; so excited for the guys. You know we're 6-3, we're bowl eligible. We have won three games in a row. It tells you an awful lot about the character and the resolve of our guys. When we started off the way we started off in conference and there was always continued belief in that locker room and continued belief with those leaders that we had a good football team. We just needed to turn it around and I just can't say enough about our leaders."
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

‘We didn’t come here to try to hang on’: Chris Klieman explains gutsy fourth-down call

You only need one word to describe the way Chris Klieman coached during Kansas State’s 34-17 victory over West Virginia on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman made the boldest call of the season when the Wildcats faced a fourth-and-8 near midfield as they nursed a 24-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter ... and it paid off in a big way.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Neal Brown
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bowl Games#Big 12#American Football#Kansas State#Wvu#Wildcats#Ksu#Tcu#Iowa State#Texas Tech#Losi
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy