BOSTON (CBS) – To get into the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston on Wednesday, you had to scan more than just your ticket. Each audience member had to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they were allowed through the door. Guests were also required to wear masks in the theater. “They are happy to wear their masks and show their proof of vaccine because they want to be part of it and they know that’s how we are going to get through this,” said Tivon Marcus, the Broadway in Boston Vice President. Wednesday was the opening...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO