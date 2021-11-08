CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOVRN Releases New Marcus Vik Edit

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOVRN dropped a new edit featuring Norway’s Marcus Vik. Check out the video, filmed by Martin...

theberrics.com

BET

Rihanna Announces Limited Edition Vinyl Re-Release Of Music

The Rihanna Navy has been yearning to hear new music from the artist since she last released music with 2016’s ANTI. While it is unclear where Rih is within the music-sphere, the multi-hyphenate shared with fans that she is re-releasing limited edition vinyls of her past projects. Heading to her...
MUSIC
gamepressure.com

Rockstar Releases Collection of Gifs From GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar presented a collection of stickers and gifs referring to the most iconic moments from the GTA trilogy. They feature the crème de la crème of the gangster series. Rockstar Games has released dozens of gifs of some of the most iconic moments from the refreshed GTA trilogy, as well as stickers. This is probably not what fans were hoping for, as they are rather expecting more trailers or gameplay from the upcoming remaster set titled GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Starsailor set December release for 20th anniversary edition of ‘Love Is Here’

Starsailor have announced a deluxe reissue of their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’, commemorating its recent 20th anniversary. Initially released on October 8, 2001, the new edition of the album will land on December 10, with pre-orders for two-disc CD and vinyl pressings available now. The first disc will comprise the standard 11-song version of ‘Love Is Here’ that fans are well acquainted with, while the second offers a total of 10 bonus tracks including demos, covers and re-recorded tracks.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Plants of Gods and WMT Release Special-Edition Royal Marine Watches

Hong Kong-based caudex plant shop, Plants of Gods and watch customization label WMT (Watch Experimental Unit) have joined forces to produce a co-branded Royal Marine special-edition timepiece. The watch is inspired by the British Royal Navy and embodies a retro military aesthetic. Its white hour markers, sword-shaped hands, and black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Spin

Thundercat to Release Deluxe Edition of The Golden Age of Apocalypse With Two New Songs

To mark the 10-year anniversary of The Golden Age of Apocalypse, Thundercat announced he will release a deluxe vinyl edition of his debut. Thundercat’s label, Brainfeeder, said that the new vinyl will include two bonus tracks, “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).” The physical vinyl is a translucent red LP, within a gold sleeve, and with a large Thundercat logo hologram sticker and gold rainbow holofoil detail. This edition will be out later this month in time for the Black Friday edition of Record Store Day.
MUSIC
chattanoogacw.com

Trace Adkins, wife Victoria Pratt share adorable moment before CMA Awards

Country star Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt shared an adorable moment goofing off Wednesday night while getting ready for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The Canadian actress posted a video to Twitter gushing over Adkins' song he wrote on the fly in their dressing room. "My baby keeping us entertained while getting ready for the #CMAs," she wrote.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Recolors Its Gradient With Yellow And Teal

Following a duo of “AMRC” entries, the Nike Air Max Plus is changing up its gradient, swapping out the usual “Sunset” tones for a mix of yellow and teal. The two shades dress the TPU cage of the shoe, gradating ever-so-subtly as they meet in the middle of each bar. Behind, the hexagon-patterned synthetic is clad in a dark black, allowing both the aforementioned and the silver-filled, yellow-outlined Swoosh to stand out. Below, the mudguard and parts of the midsole are similarly bereft of color, while the plate deviates in complement to the palette’s louder hues.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
APPAREL
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC

