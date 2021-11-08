CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Mainz Biomed Announces Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 300,000 shares.

Mainz Biomed had previously announced the pricing of its $10 Million public offering of 2,000,000 shares on November 4th, 2021 at $5.00 per share. With the exercise and closing of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the total gross proceeds to the Company are $11.5 Million.

The Company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 5th, 2021.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as sole underwriter for the Offering.

The securities described above were sold by Mainz Biomed pursuant to a registration statement, as amended, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which was declared effective on November 4th, 2021. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email: offerings@boustead1828.com or by calling +1 (949) 502-4408 or standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

For underwriter enquiries, please contact dan@boustead1828.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its Prospectus filed on October 12, 2021 and amended on October 25, 2021 and November 1, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mainz Biomed To Exhibit ColoAlert At MEDICA 2021, The World's Largest Medical Trade Fair

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is pleased to announce that Company representatives will be attending MEDICA 2021 to showcase ColoAlert, its highly efficacious and easy-to-use diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. MEDICA, the world's largest medical trade fair, takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 15-18th, 2021. Throughout the conference, Mainz will be hosting meetings in Hall 3, Stand J27.
CANCER
TheStreet

Qiming's Portfolio Company Aohua Endoscopy Lands On STAR Market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners' portfolio company Aohua Endoscopy (SHSE: 688212), a leading medical endoscope manufacturer, today landed on the STAR Market. The issue price is CNY 22.5 per share. The stock opened at CNY 33 per share, representing a market cap of CNY 4.4 billion. Qiming Venture Partners led the company's Series C round in 2016 and followed on in Series D round.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SBTX

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Silverback Therapeutics' initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (2) Silverback Therapeutics securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 4, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Dresner v. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-01499. Filed in the Western District of Washington on November 5, 2021, the Silverback Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Silverback Therapeutics as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. Announces Closing Of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering Including The Full Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "APN U" on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "APN" and "APN W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Europe#The Company#Company#Boustead Securities#Llc#Offering#Equity Capital Markets#Coloalert
TheStreet

Qualtrics Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced the closing of its public offering of 27,380,952 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,571,428 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, were approximately $1.15 billion. The closing occurred on November 9, 2021.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Concord Acquisition Corp III Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option And Closing Of Upsized $345 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Acquisition Corp III (the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 34,500,000 units on November 8, 2021, including 4,500,000 units issued pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of $345,000,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - SNAP

WHY:. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
TheStreet

BeiGene And NewBridge Pharmaceuticals Announce Approval In Saudi Arabia Of BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) For The Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, a specialty company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions established to bridge the access gap by partnering with global pharma and biotech companies, today announced that BRUKINSA ® (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. BeiGene and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals are working together to bring BRUKINSA to healthcare providers and people living with MCL in Saudi Arabia and other MENA markets following regulatory approvals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Autify Will Provide Exclusive Offers As AWS Activate Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autify, Inc. (CEO: Ryo Chikazawa), which provides Autify, an AI-based software test automation platform, has been chosen as AWS Activate Partner to give exclusive offers to startups. For more information on our AWS Activate exclusive offers, please search for exclusive offers in the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ElectrifAi Announces Computer Vision And MLaaS For Oil, Gas And Energy At ADIPEC

Delivering fast and reliable machine learning business solutions. JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (Ai) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, today announced availability of Computer Vision (CV) and Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) for the Oil, Gas and Energy industries at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi. ElectrifAi will be exhibiting at Booth 13605.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

SK Networks And LS-Nikko Copper, In ESG Partnership For Resource Recycling

The two companies signed an MOU for an ICT-focused recycling initiative … with a commitment for 3R (Reduce-Reuse-Recycle) research and collaborated social contribution activities. Resource Recycling in Practice was kicked off by melting 50,000 mobile phones collected via MINTIT ATMs. "The two companies will cooperate for environmental value enhancement and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

CBC Group Partners With APG To Launch Healthcare Real Estate Platform And Announce US$500 Million First Close Of China Life Science Venture

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --CBC Group ("CBC"), Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated investment firm, announced today a partnership with APG Asset Management ("APG"), the largest pension provider in the Netherlands, in a new Asia-Pacific healthcare platform, CBC Healthcare Infrastructure Platform ("CBC HIP") and China-focused life science venture, CBC China Life Science Infrastructure Venture ("CLSIV"). CLSIV has held a first close of US$500 million with a hard cap of US$1.5 billion of total equity commitments and will be dedicated to providing best-in-class facilities for life science research, manufacturing and support services catering to biotechnology incubators through to large multinational pharmaceutical companies in China.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Northern Trust Asset Management Appoints Alexandra Kovalenko As Head Of Its Swedish Branch, With Responsibility For Leading Sales Across The Nordic Region. (Photo: Business Wire)

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), one of the world's leading investment managers, has appointed Alexandra Kovalenko as head of its Swedish branch, with responsibility for leading sales across the Nordic region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005015/en/. Northern Trust Asset Management appoints Alexandra Kovalenko as...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Autoliv Partners With SSAB For Fossil-Free Steel Automotive Components

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) collaborated with steel company SSAB AB to research and develop fossil-free steel components for automotive safety products such as airbags and seatbelts. The partnership enables Autoliv to be at the forefront of producing automotive safety products with fossil-free steel from SSAB. The partnership is in line...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DAIM Releases Its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset management firm DAIM has just released its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook. Don't miss what's in store in this exciting new investment space. You couldn't have asked for a better year for Digital Assets. "You couldn't have asked for...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Outlook Therapeutics Presents NORSE TWO Phase 3 Pivotal Safety And Efficacy Data For ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) At The Retina Subspecialty Day, American Academy Of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Conference

- NORSE TWO showed highly statistically significant, clinically relevant results consistent with historical ophthalmic bevacizumab data. - Data support planned BLA submission with U.S. FDA in Q12022. ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy