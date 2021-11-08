Album Reviews: Elle Taylor // Taken Me Awhile

Take a moment to find peace with Lazerbeak’s newest release. In his announcement for his newest album Cameron, Aaron Mader, professionally known as Lazerbeak, mentions that he wanted to “[thread the lines]” of serene, meditative energy with the “bonkers and chaotic energy” of his seven-year-old son Cameron. The whole album carries that serene sense along with the soft-spoken energy a young child might have, laced with a feeling of youthful optimism. Mader is an artist and producer from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and this is the third instrumental album in a trilogy made for his three children, Luther, Penelope and Cameron.
