Public Safety

Cleo Smith: Kidnapped Girl Says Unknown Woman Combed Her Hair, ‘Looked After’ Her While Hidden in Stranger’s Home

By Leigh Egan
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
Cleo Smith, a 4-year-old Australian girl who was kidnapped and held hidden for 18 days, says a woman helped take care of her while she was held inside a locked home in Carnarvon.

DailyMail reports that 4-year-old Cleo told police that a female combed her hair and “looked after her” while she was held in a stranger’s home. Police arrested Terry Kelly, 36, last week and charged him with kidnapping, but so far, no other person has been charged in the case.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, family members reported Cleo missing on the morning of October 16 from Blowholes Campground in Macleod, where she was staying in a tent with her family. Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, told authorities that they woke up to find her missing at around 6 a.m. They reportedly last saw at around 1:30 a.m. that morning.

Last Tuesday, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said investigators got the tip they needed that helped them locate the child.

That tip apparently had something to do with a suspicious car. Police previously reported that they spotted a “passenger vehicle” and “not a large truck,” leaving a campsite in the Western Australia Gascoyne region.

“Look, me and Deputy Commissioner Blanch and others talked about … we were trying to find a car,” Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said on KIIS1065 radio. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde, who led the team who helped find Cleo, said that there wasn’t one single thing that helped them find the child, but instead, a number of things that lined up.

“Analysing all of that information, gathering it all, working through it, and finding that needle in a haystack,” Wilde explained.

Initially, authorities said they had the only person involved in the case behind bars. Now, however, they are exploring whether more people are involved.

“That’s why we are still here,” Detective Senior Sgt. Cameron Blaine told the media. “So, we just ask that if there was anyone that had any contact with Mr. Kelly, whether you saw him, whether you met with him, whether you spoke to him on the phone during the relevant period to please make yourself known to police.”

After police arrested Kelly, they announced he was not known to the Smith family. He was taken to the hospital twice afterward for self-inflicted injuries sustained while he was in jail.

Following his arrest, videos and photos from Kelly’s Facebook account surfaced. A room in Kelly’s home showed dozens of dolls, some that were still in its packaging. In April 2020, Kelly posted a photo to Facebook of himself taking a doll for a drive.

Terence Kelly and Cleo Smith/Facebook

“I love taking my dolls for drive around [sic]and doing their hair and taking selfies in public,” the Facebook post read.

Shocked neighbors at the Tonkin Crescent neighborhood said that Kelly was a loner that mostly kept to himself. Another neighbor said they noticed Kelly leaving the home more frequently in recent days and returning with groceries.

A spokesperson for the police department stated that there are no updates this time about the possible mystery woman, but explained that “inquiries are continuing” and could take several weeks.

Check back for updates.

[Feature Photo: Police officer carries rescued girl Cleo Smith in Carnarvon, Australia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Western Australia Police via AP)]

Sherry Dennis Vogel
5d ago

I hope they are looking into the fact that the " lady why took care of her and did her hair," might have been him " dressed in a wig, pretending to be a female." ???

spazzie
5d ago

the weirdo probably dressed up like a woman a lot so the little girl thought it was a woman combing her hair. I mean he liked dolls after all.

Jesus Love's You!
6d ago

(Rhetorical ❓😉 ) IMHO Whoever said/says that God:... 🤔 DOES NOT HEAR or RESPOND 2 us when we cry out 2 Him desperately in Prayer; seeking His intervention. Or that: God no longer ANSWERS those Prayer's; by performing His merciful MIRACLE'S?! 👉BEHOLD CLEO SMITH! 👀 SAFELY 👏🙌 REUNITED; (main) KIDNAPPED HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! 😱😲😃😄😍😅🥳🎉👏👏😅🙌🌹🕊️ Hallelujah🙌! Super grateful she's home safely! The evidence (of Divine 🍞 crumb's) that lead 2 her discovery is truly remarkable! 🤯 Ty God 4 hearing our 🙏's 4 this Lil One's safe recovery/reunion! Pls heal Cleo & her family from this trauma, & bless them each w/Ur Peace Jesus.🕊️ Amen. 🙏 🕊️🔥🙌

