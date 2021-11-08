Energy Harbor Completes Successful United Way Campaign

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor announced today it raised $500,000 during its 2022 United Way Annual Campaign. The employee contributions and matching corporate funds will be distributed to United Way organizations in eight Energy Harbor communities as well as other charitable organizations designated by employees.

John Judge, Energy Harbor's chief executive officer, said, "Energy Harbor continues to develop and support local efforts to improve the economic vitality and enhance the safety and security of the communities we serve." Judge added, "Our United Way partners are on the front lines meeting the most basic of needs, and we intend to do all that we can to be good neighbors to those who live and work around us."

"Support from organizations like Energy Harbor are vital to achieving United Way of Summit & Medina's Bold Goals," said Jim Mullen, president and CEO of United Way of Summit & Medina. "Our community depends on United Way programs like 211 and Housing Services that directly improve the quality of life for those we serve. We're grateful for each employee at Energy Harbor, and—by working together—we can continue to invest in the resiliency of our community."

"Our support of United Way is just one aspect of our commitment to our communities," said Jason Petrik, Energy Harbor's chief financial officer. Earlier this year Energy Harbor employees donated over $100,000 to local food banks as part of their Harvest for Hunger campaign. Petrik added, "We have also provided over $100,000 in grants and support to fourteen other deserving organizations serving our local communities, including sponsoring the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Holiday dinners for our next-door neighbors, the Haven of Rest Ministries."

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

For more information on Energy Harbor visit www.energyharbor.com

Forward Looking Statements and Further Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements."  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Energy Harbor Corp. (the "Company") expects or anticipates to occur in the future (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "intends," "plans," "will likely result," "are expected to," "could" and "will continue"), are forward-looking statements.  Although the Company believes that in making any such forward-looking statement its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the discussion of risk factors under "Risk Factors" available on the Investor Website (as described below) and the following important factors, among others, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements: the actions and decisions of regulatory authorities; economic conditions and power pricing within the Company's territories and markets; the Company's ability to accomplish or realize anticipated benefits from strategic and financial goals; the uncertainties associated with the deactivation of remaining commodity-based generating units, including the impact on vendor commitments, and as it relates to the reliability of the transmission grid, the timing thereof; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, mediation and like proceedings, including with respect to the timing and amounts of the capital expenditures that may arise in connection with any such proceedings; changes in customers' demand for power; and weather conditions affecting future sales, margins and operations.

Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; nor can the Company assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. As such, you should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding the Company will be available at www.energyharbor.com under the heading www.energyharbor.com/ir (the "Investor Website"). The Company advises that holders of the Company's securities should review all available information before making any decisions whether to buy or sell any of the Company's securities. Any information in any materials posted on the Investor Website in the future will automatically update and, where applicable, modify or supersede the information contained in this press release and any other information previously posted on the Investor Website.

