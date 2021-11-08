CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avelo Airlines Departs Southern Connecticut For Third Florida Destination -- Tampa Bay

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines will soar to its third Florida destination today from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — Tampa Bay. Introductory one-way fares between HVN and Tampa International Airport (TPA) starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

"We are excited to depart for Avelo's third Florida destination this afternoon," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We're making it easier and more convenient for Southern Connecticut residents to get to Tampa. With our very low introductory fares, Tampa and the other five sun-soaked Florida destinations Avelo serves are now more affordable than ever."

This service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft operates Monday, Friday and Saturday. The flight departs HVN at 2:30 p.m. arriving TPA at 5:25 p.m. The returning flight departs TPA at 6:15 p.m. arriving HVN at 9:00 p.m.

"Today's first departure destined for Tampa Bay is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly-growing partnership with Avelo here at HVN," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon. "The energy here at the airport and in the community in the last few days has been incredible as we kick off a new and more vibrant era at HVN."

Tampa Bay: The Heart of Florida's Gulf Coast

When it comes to Tampa Bay, picturesque scenery and an average of 361 days of sunshine per year create an ideal setting for those ready to explore and discover new treasures. With some of the world's top-rated beaches, Tampa is a year-round haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can discover blue skies and sunshine, a sparkling waterfront, world-class chefs, family fun and a century of Cuban culture - all in Florida's most diverse travel destination.

"The launch of TPA's first nonstop service to New Haven is fantastic news for travelers and the Tampa Bay market," said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. "This new route through HVN will offer convenient access to our award-winning beaches and thriving business community. We're delighted to be an expansion market for Avelo and look forward to more opportunities to introduce their passengers to this incredible destination."

There's no shortage of activities in this locale. From the popular Tampa Riverwalk, linking downtown's favorite attractions along the Hillsborough River, to the Heights Public Market, and signature attractions like Busch Gardens and The Florida Aquarium, to tailgating and rooting for your favorite Tampa Bay team, the options are endless.

The New Haven Way to Florida

Avelo initiated service from its East Coast base at HVN last Wednesday ( November 3) with its inaugural flight to Orlando. Tampa Bay is the third of six popular Florida destinations Avelo serves from HVN. In addition to Fort Lauderdale (which initiated service last Friday), Orlando and Tampa Bay, Avelo will begin flying to Fort Myers, Palm Beach and Sarasota in the days and weeks ahead.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years. Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

Over the past 90 days, Avelo has hired more than 85 HVN-based Crewmembers (what the airline calls its employees), including flight attendants, pilots, airport customer service representatives, operations-related roles, as well as managers and supervisors. Avelo and HVN expect to have more than 100 aviation professionals based at the airport by the end of this year.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo operates from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline - which offers a convenient, affordable and caring experience - currently serves 15 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a " One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 15 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

About Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Tampa International Airport is consistently ranked among the world's most beloved airports, serving more than 20 million annual passengers with routes to 90 nonstop destinations around the world. In the past five years, the Airport has received top awards on the state, national and international levels, including being ranked second in the country and fifth in the world in customer satisfaction among airports of its size. The Airport is praised for ease of use and friendly atmosphere, a reputation it has upheld since it opened in 1971 with the world's first airport shuttle system and revolutionary hub-and-spoke terminal design. TPA is a major economic driver for the Tampa Bay region and is the gateway to the west coast of Florida.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by November 22, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines Mary Coursey mary@courseyco.com

Tweed-New Haven Airport Sean Scanlon sscanlon@flytweed.com

Tampa International Airport Emily Nipps ENipps@TampaAirport.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avelo-airlines-departs-southern-connecticut-for-third-florida-destination--tampa-bay-301418865.html

SOURCE Avelo Airlines

