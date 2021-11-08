CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Media And YouTube TV Reach Agreement To Bring Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, And Hallmark Drama To The Platform's Millions Of Viewers

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Crown Media Family Networks, the country's leading destination for quality, heartwarming entertainment, and YouTube TV have reached an agreement to launch Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama on the streaming service, the companies announced today. The launch of Crown Media's linear networks expands Hallmark's footprint on YouTube TV, which already carries the company's SVOD service, Hallmark Movies Now, as an optional add-on offering.

Giving YouTube TV's millions of subscribers entrée to Hallmark's signature brand of feel-good programming, the deal comes just as Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries prepare to launch their highly-anticipated holiday programming initiatives - Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas, respectively.

"Coinciding with the kick-off of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas the launch of our linear networks on YouTube TV is perfectly timed, allowing the service's customers to join the tens of millions of viewers who have made our networks the country's most beloved seasonal destination and indisputable leader in holiday programming," said Crown Media President & CEO, Wonya Lucas. "Our content, rooted in celebration, joy, optimism, and human connection, has never been more in demand, and we are confident the addition of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama adds tremendous value to YouTube TV's offerings and will be instant favorites among subscribers."

"We're excited to partner with Crown Media Family Networks to deliver all three of Hallmark's linear channels to our YouTube TV members, including Hallmark Channel," said Paul Snow, co-head of YouTube TV content partnerships. "We know that our members love this content, and it's the perfect time to introduce these channels to YouTube TV as we head into the holiday season."

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

ABOUT CROWN MEDIA FAMILY NETWORKSOwned and operated by Hallmark Cards, Inc., Crown Media Family Networks is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original content, including movies, scripted series, and annual specials. Hallmark Channel is also home to the popular annual holiday franchise Countdown to Christmas featuring a 24/7 lineup of holiday programming. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour cable network featuring a unique mix of new, original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network also features its own annual holiday programming franchise, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Drama showcases the rich legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame library and spotlights movies and series from Crown Media's collection of original dramatic content. Crown Media Family Networks is also home to Hallmark Movies Now, the company's subscription streaming service, which offers commercial-free, feel-good movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and more, including exclusive content you can't find anywhere else. Crown Media Family Networks' publishing extension, Hallmark Publishing, offers original novels, as well as books adapted from Hallmark original movies.

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter Hallmark Drama on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter Hallmark Movies Now on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter Hallmark Publishing on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005988/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

