Crystallized HOCl (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

PCT LTD ("PCTL" OTC Pink) PCTL is pleased to announce the first experimental evidence that its new solid form of HOCl is antimicrobial. An independent laboratory in Denver Colorado has tested the Company's solid form of hypochlorous acid and revealed a 95 percent reduction in an E. coli colony count on a stainless-steel surface. The 95% reduction is an excellent entry test point and scientifically verifies proof of concept of the crystallization and rehydration process.

The Company will still have to analyze different crystal structures and compositions for the most efficient and effective methods, streamline the processes, further improve efficacy, conduct EPA efficacy studies, and commercialize the product, however, this first round of test results is very exciting and promising. "We feel like Edison must have felt when he finally found a filament that would last for a few hours before burning out and confirming that a lightbulb was indeed possible" says Stuart Emmons, Senior VP of R&D for PCT.

As far as the company is aware, this may be the first successful crystallization of hypochlorous acid and rehydration back into liquid hypochlorous acid while maintaining all the chemical properties of the original HOCl..

"We continue to work on disruptive technologies," states Gary Grieco, CEO of PCT. "This breakthrough is indicative of game-changing products in healthcare and oil & gas technologies."

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; the anticipated results of business contracts with regard to revenue; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystallization#Business Wire#Disruptive Technologies#Sec#Pctl#Company#Pct Ltd
