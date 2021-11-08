CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Stir

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article-If you like AC/DC and SUVs, the latest Mitsubishi ad for the new Outlander is for you. The stylish ad shows all the bells and whistles of the vehicle, from the leather seats to the electronics and shiny rims. Mitsubishi Motors North America recently...

AdWeek

Wednesday Stir

-To help families talk about cognitive concerns proactively with family, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Ad Council have launched new creative, “Hopeful Together.” The campaign, created pro-bono by Mindshare and produced in English and Spanish, encourages families to discuss cognitive concerns with each other and their doctor sooner to enable early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.
RELATIONSHIPS
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-Content creation studio Joe Berkeley LLC produced a 60-second spot for the National Medal of Honor Museum, which is slated to be built in Arlington, Texas. The commercial features President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama. The spot, which aired during Fox Sports Veterans Day, talks...
ARLINGTON, TX
dexerto.com

Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

Twitch star and popular content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be getting into the adult toy business after responding to an offer by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. Amouranth has been one of the most business-savvy creators on the internet, making millions off streaming on Twitch and her OF content. Her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

TikTok creeped out by viral video of moving fried chicken

TikTok users have been well and truly creeped out by a video that appears to show moving fried chicken that’s going viral on the platform, and it turns out that it’s actually some very realistic-looking art. These days, short-form video platform TikTok is the perfect place to find all kinds...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Red Notice Is Bad for Hollywood, and Probably Humanity

For over a century now, the wheel of Hollywood has been continuously cranked by charisma. In the ‘30s and ‘40s, audiences lined up to watch Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, who could dazzle with even the most drab material. More recently, actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence brought masses to the theaters with the snap of their fingers. So what happens, then, when Hollywood’s marquee trio has the combined charisma of a wet paper towel?
MOVIES
AdWeek

Humorous Campaign for The One Show 2022 Call for Entries Spoofs Medical Dramas

David Miami has released a second film promoting The One Show’s call for entries for 2022. “Medicine Avenue,” a digital film campaign, spoofs TV medical dramas and the ad industry. Playing off the style of episodic TV promos—complete with scenes of frenzied operating rooms, emotional interactions between doctors, moody music...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

WWD CEO Summit: Pandora’s Luciano Rodembusch on Conveying Craftsmanship and Stirring Emotion

Click here to read the full article. At the center of a new Pandora is a focus on handcraft and consumer experience. The Danish jeweler’s president for North America, Luciano Rodembusch, spoke in conversation with WWD’s editorial director James Fallon on “The Charm of Craftsmanship.”More from WWDPortraits from the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference 2021Delivering Good Raises Over $1.3 Million at Annual GalaPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour For Rodembusch, who arrived at Pandora earlier this year after a long run at Tiffany & Co., it came as a surprise to see how much of Pandora’s product is handmade. “For me one...
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Trel Flips Lil Durk's "Hellcats & Trackhawks"

Fresh out of prison, and Fat Trel is slowly leaning into his bounce back in the rap game. The former MMG rapper pleaded guilty to possession of a ghost gun in 2020, which could've led to a 10-year prison sentence. Fortunately, that wasn't the case and it seems that he's revving up to drop off new heat.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Zulu Alpha Kilo Pokes Fun at How Far Agencies Go to Chase Awards

Imagine a doctor coming to your door to convince you to get open heart surgery so he can win an award for best cardiac surgeon. Or a lifeguard asking you to pretend to drown so he can save you and win whatever lifeguard awards are out there. Sounds a bit outlandish.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 Scene With Gator Leaves Fans Wildly Disappointed

The most recent episode of “Yellowstone” saw the return of a beloved character but some fans think he doesn’t get deserved credit. Gator, the Dutton Family’s personal cook, showed up in last night’s “Yellowstone” episode doing what he does best. What Gator does best is whip up hot, delicious meals for the family that employs him as their chef. Though he isn’t a major character on the show, Gator shows up from time to time, mostly in the Dutton family kitchen. While he has very few lines on the show, Gator has become extremely well-liked by the show’s enormous fan base. Gator is always around when the family needs to eat or a sympathetic ear to bend. He’s extremely loyal to the family, having been with them for a number of years. Now, some fans are saying it is time for the Dutton family to give Gator the respect he deserves. He’s the main topic of conversation in a recent Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
PublicSource

PublicSource launches ‘Know Pittsburgh. For Real.’

You know that the steel industry was born here. You know that we put fries on everything. But do you know Pittsburgh, for real?. Whether a newcomer to the Steel City or a longtime resident, our home is bound to make you curious. Pittsburgh is bursting with history, intricacies and quirks. Our new 12-part email course is an effort to unpack the nuances of our city and be a resident guide for those wanting to learn more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AdWeek

Dallas Anchor Leaves Station to Focus on Family

KDFW weekend anchor and reporter Natalie Solis has left the station to focus on her family. Solis, who announced the news on social media, said that Friday was her last day at the Dallas Fox-owned station. “As many of you know, I had a baby in August and she is...
DALLAS, TX
AdWeek

Why Exos’ TJ Abrams Focuses on the Mission, Not the Position

For TJ Abrams, every career move he’s made has been based on people and purpose. After spending the first part of his career at companies like Lowe’s, Coca-Cola, and IHG, Abrams is disrupting the fitness space by serving as CMO for Exos. In their first ever brand campaign, Exos is aiming to restore a sense of community within the health and wellness space with a suite of digital products that with encourage consumers to perform at their best.
BUSINESS

