ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals Appoints George Kraus As Plant Manager

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals, LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, today announced that George Kraus joined ALTIVIA as plant manager of its recently acquired facility in Crosby, Texas. Mr. Kraus will be responsible for the process and safety upgrades and continuous improvement of the facility's 31 reaction and distillation trains.

Mr. Kraus has spent over 20 years in the chemicals industry and has served in several key roles in engineering and operations management. Mr. Kraus most recently served as Plant Manager for Athlon Solutions, a Halliburton Company, in La Porte, Texas.

Previously, Mr. Kraus was Operations Manager of BASF's Sterols Process, where he led the integration of a newly acquired site into the business's operating standards, managed and optimized equipment operation, and served on the Safety Vision Team for the company's businesses of North America.

"We look forward to bringing George Kraus' knowledge and experience to ALTIVIA Oxides' facility in Crosby, Texas as we begin commissioning the $50 million installation of two new reaction trains and storage and handling systems for Ethylene and Propylene Oxide," said Michael Jusbasche, ALTIVIA's Chief Executive Officer.

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates 4 large petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing facilities in Texas, Ohio, and West Virginia.

  • ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methyl Styrene in the Americas;
  • ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producers of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas;
  • ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, a producer of ketones and carbinols at its facilities in Institute, West Virginia. This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019 and it services the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants and adhesives industries.
  • ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals specializes in the custom production of a variety of chemical intermediates servicing the surfactant, lubricant and fuel additives markets. The production facility located in Crosby Texas, includes reaction capacity of 31 reactor and distillation trains with ethoxylation and propoxylation capabilities and a range of organic reactions.

ALTIVIA1100 Louisiana, Suite 4800 Houston, Texas 77002 Phone: (713) 658 9000

For more information contact: Kelly Kimberly +1.713.822.7538 kkimberly@sardverb.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altivia-oxide-chemicals-appoints-george-kraus-as-plant-manager-301418875.html

SOURCE ALTIVIA

