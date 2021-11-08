CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Products' Investor Relations, Corporate Relations And Sustainability VP To Speak At Wolfe Virtual Industrial Growth & Technology Conference On November 15

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Report today announced that Simon Moore, vice president, Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, will speak at the Wolfe Virtual Industrial Growth & Technology Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. ET.

Access to the session is available via Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air ProductsAir Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-investor-relations-corporate-relations-and-sustainability-vp-to-speak-at-wolfe-virtual-industrial-growth--technology-conference-on-november-15-301418769.html

SOURCE Air Products

