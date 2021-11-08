Positive Tipping Points for Transformative Change

While, for some, the climate and biodiversity crises may seem distant, abstract or even unthreatening, Indigenous Peoples around the world are on the frontlines defending their territories from environmental crime. The situation is particularly severe in the Peruvian Amazon, where frequent land rushes are threatening Indigenous Peoples’ lives, rights, livelihoods and ways of life. Despite institutional and regulatory advances, a number of challenges remain, and mechanisms to reduce risk, prevent crime and effectively implement sanctions are still urgently needed. This session provides an overview of the situation (including key drivers, challenges and progresses) and presents the experiences of those closest to the issue.
