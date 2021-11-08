Positive Tipping Points for Transformative Change

As renowned scientists Tom Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre have put it, “The tipping point is here, it is now. A modern vision of the Amazon must include truly innovative elements to create profitable bioeconomies that would immediately eliminate illogical and short-sighted economies.” Join Amazon Conservation for an open and meaningful dialogue on what it takes to build a profitable bioeconomy that keeps the Amazon standing for generations to come. Hear from local community members, Indigenous Peoples, and experts about the building blocks of sustainable forest-based businesses, how local efforts can be scaled up, and what local people are doing to build climate resilience and adaptation into their livelihoods.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO