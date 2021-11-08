CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Positive Tipping Points for Transformative Change

globallandscapesforum.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders across the globe are facing up to humanity’s biggest challenge yet – transforming societies towards carbon neutrality and harmony with nature. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is...

www.globallandscapesforum.org

Shropshire Star

Al Gore: Political tipping point reached in fight against climate change

The former US vice-president said ‘the only missing element is sufficient political will’. The world is at a “long-awaited political tipping point” in the fight against climate change, former US vice-president Al Gore has said. Mr Gore, who served two terms as vice-president under Bill Clinton, added that “impressive” pledges...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate change is transforming mountains. We must act to save them

Mountain ecosystems provide vital services to human life. Mountains sequester CO2, clean water and the air and regulate floods. Worldwide, they provide for the livelihoods of more than half of human society. Climate change is particularly acute in mountains. The highly developed relief of the ranges creates many microclimates, ecosystems...
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

tipping point

The Colorado River runs nearly fifteen hundred miles, winding through seven states and Mexico. It supplies drinking water to nearly 40 million people, irrigates nearly 4 million acres of farmland and attracts millions of nature lovers to scenic Grand Canyon vistas. A 20 year mega-drought — exacerbated by climate change...
AGRICULTURE
inforisktoday.com

Changing Employee Mindsets During Digital Transformation

New technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, machine learning and robotics are making a lot of headway. While doing digital transformation, we as CISOs tend to look more at technology and try to adapt it without making the distinction between technologies that we must have and those that are good to have.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Columbia University

How Close Are We to Climate Tipping Points?

As world leaders gather at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, to take bolder action against climate change, human activity has already warmed the planet 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that exceeding 2°C of warming could have catastrophic...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Where to find courage and defiant hope when our fragile, dewdrop world seems beyond saving

The COP26 climate conference in Glasgow is over. Despite some progress, deep concerns remain about the outcomes. The final pact at least mentions the importance of exiting coal and the door remains open to ratcheting up national targets in 2022. But we’re all still on a long, hard road through wild and unfamiliar landscapes scarred by fires, floods and storms. Accelerating the transition to a just and resilient zero-carbon future remains humanity’s most urgent task. Scientific evidence about global warming trends already locked in is, however, crystal clear: humans and all other species are on a journey into an increasingly...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

“Nature” has its moment at the center of COP26 discussions

At the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, COP26, nature has been on the agenda and a topic of negotiations more than ever before. Now, leaders are calling for nature, and the range of ecosystems it encompasses, to be more specifically included in the text of the Paris Agreement. According...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

For ‘blue carbon’ ecosystems, awareness and finance grows

Peatlands, which cover only about 3 percent of the world’s land surface, store at least twice as much carbon the Earth’s forests. Mangroves, meanwhile, hold almost 5 times more carbon than the U.S.’s annual carbon emissions. At COP26 in Glasgow, acclaimed wetlands scientist Daniel Murdiyarso from the Center for International Forestry Research shares new developments in the research of these landscapes, as well as why these ‘blue carbon’ ecosystems need more finance.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

New forest pledges welcomed, but real action needed

The UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, COP26, began with an ambitious pledge from 127 countries to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation” by 2030, known as the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use. This would include 90 percent of global tree cover and 85 percent of the world’s primary tropical forests.
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

Climate Change Is Transforming the Bodies of Amazonian Birds

When the first ever World Climate Conference concluded in February 1979, the scientists in attendance issued a statement calling on world leaders "to foresee and prevent potential man-made changes in climate that might be adverse to the well-being of humanity." On October 17 of that same year, scientists deep in the Brazilian Amazon unfurled a set of 16 mist nets at 6 a.m. to begin a study of the birds living in the understory beneath the rainforest’s green roof.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

When will oceans get the scientific attention they deserve?

Oceans are powerful carbon sinks, reducing the amount of carbon dioxide put into the air by fossil fuels by about a quarter. However, as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, waters are acidifying, killing marine life and altering these change-mitigating waters. With the UN Decade of Ocean Science entering its...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Was Cop26 a success?

After two weeks of negotiations, the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow concluded with a pact that its UN backers insist keeps alive the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.More than 190 countries pledged to reduce coal use and agreed to strengthen emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year as part of the bid to limit dangerous warming.However, the watered-down wording of the final Cop paper attracted criticism for not going far enough on reducing reliance on the world's dirtiest fuel, with China and India among the nations to have blocked a tougher stance...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Building a Forest-Based Economy in the Amazon: How a Bioeconomy Can Provide Climate Resilience, Economic Development, and Ensure the Survival of the Amazon’s Biodiversity

As renowned scientists Tom Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre have put it, “The tipping point is here, it is now. A modern vision of the Amazon must include truly innovative elements to create profitable bioeconomies that would immediately eliminate illogical and short-sighted economies.” Join Amazon Conservation for an open and meaningful dialogue on what it takes to build a profitable bioeconomy that keeps the Amazon standing for generations to come. Hear from local community members, Indigenous Peoples, and experts about the building blocks of sustainable forest-based businesses, how local efforts can be scaled up, and what local people are doing to build climate resilience and adaptation into their livelihoods.
AGRICULTURE
rismedia.com

Year-End Outlook: Labor Could Spark ‘Transformational’ Changes

Editor’s Note: RISMedia’s Year-End Outlook series provides an in-depth analysis of the housing market’s leading indicators for economic health, and showcases expert insights on what’s to come in 2022. Dolly Parton might still be plugging away at a nine to five, and BTO might still catch the 8:15 train into...
BUSINESS
globallandscapesforum.org

Facilitating Spaces for Gender Responsive Conservation: Women’s Solutions from the Amazon

This session reports preliminary lessons learned from gender inclusive initiatives that have increased women’s participation in conservation and development in the Brazilian, Colombian and Peruvian Amazon. These cases cover a diverse collection of Indigenous, Afro-descendant and peasant women from across the region. The session will facilitate a discussion of findings from multiple grassroots efforts where women increased participation in natural resource decision making, gained more secure access to natural resources, or improved benefits from natural resource management. The goal will be to gain feedback from a regional audience to synthesize widely applicable lessons for others.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Environmental Defenders of the Peruvian Amazon: Progress and Challenges

While, for some, the climate and biodiversity crises may seem distant, abstract or even unthreatening, Indigenous Peoples around the world are on the frontlines defending their territories from environmental crime. The situation is particularly severe in the Peruvian Amazon, where frequent land rushes are threatening Indigenous Peoples’ lives, rights, livelihoods and ways of life. Despite institutional and regulatory advances, a number of challenges remain, and mechanisms to reduce risk, prevent crime and effectively implement sanctions are still urgently needed. This session provides an overview of the situation (including key drivers, challenges and progresses) and presents the experiences of those closest to the issue.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Tom Crowther on new platform Restor and biodiversity credits

As one of the most cited and quoted young ecologists, Thomas Crowther, who leads his namesake Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich that researches global ecosystems, came to the COP26 in Glasgow as a leading voice for the importance of landscape restoration for countering climate change. His new platform Restor, developed...
TECHNOLOGY

