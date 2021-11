The best mattresses toppers can be almost as transformational to your sleep as buying one of the best mattresses. That sounds like a bold claim, but a good bed topper can instantly boost the comfort of your existing mattress and make it firmer or softer as needed, depending on the type of topper you buy and how thick it is. Mattress toppers are also considerably cheaper than buying a new mattress, and while they don’t last anywhere near as long, they can extend the life of your current mattress for a couple more years at least.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO