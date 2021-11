Good vibes don’t last long these days around the New York Giants. A week after bludgeoning the Carolina Panthers 25-3, Big Blue lost 20-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a heartwrencher last Monday night. The Giants now own a depressing 2-6 record, and for the first time appear truly too far gone to salvage their season. New can only afford to lose one or two more games a the most to maintain even the faintest hope of a playoff berth.

