Health

Sales of Unproven, Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies Are Booming

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study. The study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments, which claim to do everything from relieving pain to...

www.usnews.com

Modern Healthcare

Unlicensed stem cell treatments proliferate as market booms

Nearly 2,800 clinics operated by almost 1,500 companies are marketing unapproved stem cell treatments that lack clinical evidence of efficacy and safety, according to a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell Thursday. Business in unlicensed stem cell therapies is growing. As of March, there were more than four...
INDUSTRY
raps.org

In US, unlicensed stem cell clinic numbers keep climbing

Nearly 1,500 US businesses were engaged in direct-to-consumer marketing of unproven and unlicensed stem cell therapies in 2021, marking a significant uptick over the last five years. The figure comes from an analysis published in the journal Cell Stem Cell that breaks down the number of clinics promoting various types...
HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Stem-cell therapy can cure… everything? Sketchy clinics selling untested and often illegal treatments proliferate

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Sketchy clinics selling untested and often illegal stem cell treatments in the U.S. are proliferating, new research out [November 4] has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Study reveals tactics used by US stem cell clinics to market their treatments

Stem cell clinics continue to thrive in the US and worldwide, building their business on misleading advertising and offering unapproved and unproven stem-cell-based interventions (SCBI). Research recently published in Stem Cell Reports by Emma Frow, David Brafman, and colleagues from Arizona State University, asked what kinds of claims and evidence these clinics use to market their unproven "treatments" to consumers.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

UW Health 1st in US to treat heart disease patient with cell therapy

An 81-year-old man with chronic myocardial ischemia recently became the first patient in the nation to receive an investigative cell therapy for heart disease at Madison, Wis.-based UW Health. Chronic myocardial ischemia, or CMI, occurs when blood flow to the heart is restricted, keeping the heart muscle from pumping enough...
MADISON, WI
thedoctorstv.com

Can Stem Cells Be Used to Treat Autism?

In America, autism is estimated to affect 1 in 54 children, and some parents are using a controversial treatment in an attempt to help their kids -- stem cells. Stem cells from cord blood are said to decrease inflammation, stimulate the brain, replace damaged neurons, and improve function, but scientific evidence backing up these claims is lacking. Duke University is conducting clinical trials testing cord blood for autism and supervising investigative producer Leslie Marcus sat down with the parents Rich and Ashley, whose son Richie was part of the initial study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Stellar Innovation to drive the Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market

The global Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
ECONOMY
Genetic Engineering News

Human AB Serum Products for Cell & Gene Therapy  Development

Human AB serum contains many compounds that are vital for cell growth. As a result, human AB serum produces biologically relevant conditions that allow many human cell lines to grow faster. In addition, as explained by the company, a smaller percentage of this serum is required than mixed-blood type human serum. BioIVT collects blood donations from more than 17,000 donors annually at donor centers located throughout the US and in the UK All products are sterile, filtered, and ready for cell culture. Researchers have the option to heat-inactivate their serum, to deactivate complement, and improve lot-to-lot reliability. All donor units are tested at the collection facility for viral markers in accordance with current US FDA regulations to ensure they are non-reactive prior to use.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Unlicensed Stem Cell Clinics Flourish as FDA Ramps Up Oversight

Stem cell clinics selling unlicensed, unproven treatments have increased four-fold in the last five years, in new findings that indicate the threat of federal enforcement isn’t discouraging these companies. An analysis published Thursday in the journal Cell Stem Cell found that as of March 31, 1,480 businesses were operating 2,754...
INDUSTRY
thedoctorstv.com

Is Unproven and Expensive Stem Cell Autism Treatment Worth Trying?

Some parents have seen good results with stem cell therapy treatment for their children with autism. The treatment is thought to decrease inflammation, stimulate the brain, replace damaged neurons and increase function, but scientific evidence proving this treatment is effective is lacking. Psychologist and autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh and neurobiologist and stem cell expert Jack Price join to discuss.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbslocal.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy: The New Way To Fight Cancer

Normally within the human body, T cells are assigned the task to detect and fight threatening bacteria or viruses. T cells guard and protect our immune system. Cancer cells are a different story. Cancer cells are sneaky. They duplicate and move around the body in a stealthy manner causing problems and havoc. Unfortunately for the immune system, T cells are not always able to detect cancer cells.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for LIMD1-deficient non-small cell lung cancer subtypes

An early event in lung oncogenesis is loss of the tumour suppressor gene LIMD1 (LIM domains containing 1); this encodes a scaffold protein, which suppresses tumorigenesis via a number of different mechanisms. Approximately 45% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) are deficient in LIMD1, yet this subtype of NSCLC has been overlooked in preclinical and clinical investigations. Defining therapeutic targets in these LIMD1 loss-of-function patients is difficult due to a lack of 'druggable' targets, thus alternative approaches are required. To this end, we performed the first drug repurposing screen to identify compounds that confer synthetic lethality with LIMD1 loss in NSCLC cells. PF-477736 was shown to selectively target LIMD1-deficient cells in vitro through inhibition of multiple kinases, inducing cell death via apoptosis. Furthermore, PF-477736 was effective in treating LIMD1âˆ’/âˆ’ tumours in subcutaneous xenograft models, with no significant effect in LIMD1+/+ cells. We have identified a novel drug tool with significant preclinical characterisation that serves as an excellent candidate to explore and define LIMD1-deficient cancers as a new therapeutic subgroup of critical unmet need.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Stem Cells Don't Prevent Acute Heart Failure Events

Mesenchymal stem cells didn't help prevent decompensation events in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, the DREAM-HF randomized trial showed. A single intracardiac dose of rexlemestrocel-L had no impact on the cumulative rate of recurrent non-fatal decompensation heart failure events compared with a sham injection over 30 months (HR 1.2, 95% 0.8-1.7), reported Emerson Perin, MD, PhD, of the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, at the American Heart Association (AHA) virtual meeting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

