Sales of Unproven, Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies Are Booming

Human AB serum contains many compounds that are vital for cell growth. As a result, human AB serum produces biologically relevant conditions that allow many human cell lines to grow faster. In addition, as explained by the company, a smaller percentage of this serum is required than mixed-blood type human serum. BioIVT collects blood donations from more than 17,000 donors annually at donor centers located throughout the US and in the UK All products are sterile, filtered, and ready for cell culture. Researchers have the option to heat-inactivate their serum, to deactivate complement, and improve lot-to-lot reliability. All donor units are tested at the collection facility for viral markers in accordance with current US FDA regulations to ensure they are non-reactive prior to use.
