Congress & Courts

An ETF to Watch After House Passes Infrastructure Bill

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an uphill climb on Capitol Hill, the trillion-dollar infrastructure plan passed through the House of Representatives, paving the way for various ETF opportunities, with the most obvious being for infrastructure-focused funds. “The House passed a more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, sending it to President...

CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

House poised to pass domestic spending plan this week, senior White House official says

The House of Representatives will pass Democrats’ massive domestic spending package this week, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese predicted Sunday. “We are confident that Speaker Pelosi is going to bring it up and that it will pass this week. We will move forward to the next process and moving it to the Senate,” he toll CNN’s “State of the Union.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Joe Manchin and Larry Summers were both right about inflation but disagree on Biden's agenda. Who's right will determine the path of his presidency and the economy.

Two famous Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin and Larry Summers, agree on inflation and disagree on Biden's agenda. Manchin thinks Build Back Better will worsen inflation, but Summers thinks the costs of not doing it are huge. While Democrats squabble, Americans are getting angrier and angrier about the economy. Take your...
BUSINESS
#Infrastructure#Nfra#Etfs#Capitol Hill#Democratic#Cnbc#Flexshares
Infrastructure Construction
Congress & Courts
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
ETF
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KUOW

Jayapal trumpets infrastructure bill passage, predicts success for Build Back Better

Late last Friday, Congress passed a long-awaited infrastructure package to the tune of $1.2 trillion. Washington State will receive more than $8.5 billion in dedicated funds for things like roads and bridges, and also mass transit and broadband access. But, there won't be any money for paid family leave or fighting climate change. That separate, massive social spending package that President Biden campaigned for is still being worked on.
WASHINGTON STATE
OilPrice.com

Energy Industry Strikes Back At Democrats' Oil Export Ban Proposal

Energy industry insiders have slammed a proposal by a group of Democratic Senators to ban U.S. oil exports in a bid to rein in retail fuel prices. "That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Here's what Joe Biden can -- and can't -- do to fight inflation

(CNN) — Soaring inflation is quickly becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who has shifted his public message to acknowledging the problem and commiserating with Americans over higher prices. But even as his administration scrambles to pull all available levers to bring prices down, there remains little that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
etftrends.com

Overstimulating The Economy: The Slow Pace of Fed Tapering

On November 3rd, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it will reduce, or taper, it’s $120 billion in monthly purchases of U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities by $15 billion per month. Additionally, the Fed expects to end those purchases by June of 2022. We estimate that this policy will inject an additional $400 billion into the U.S. financial system on top of the trillions of dollars the Fed has already pushed into the system.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

